Aircraft Fairings Global Market Report 2023

The global aircraft fairings market is expected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2022 to $1.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft fairings market is expected to reach $2.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The aircraft fairings market consists of sales of cockpit fairings, belly fairings, and engine cowlings.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An aircraft fairings refers to device that produces a smooth shape and reduces drag on aircraft surfaces. These structures are used to fill gaps and spaces between aircraft sections with the objective to reduce form drag and interference drag while also improving appearance.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft fairings market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in aircraft fairings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of materials used in aircraft fairings are aluminum, composite and alloys.Aluminum is a light, silver-colored metal that is a chemical element and a lightweight metal.



Aluminum is commonly used in aircraft fairings due to its strength and resistance to corrosion.It uses sales channels of OEM and aftermarket services, and are applied for fuselage, engine, control surfaces, radars and antennas and landing gear.



The end-users included commercial, military and general aviation.



The increased demand for aircraft is expected to drive the aircraft fairing market going forward.An aircraft has a fixed-wing aircraft that is designed to be flown for traveling through the air.



These aircraft typically come in various forms and are used for multiple purposes.The use of aircraft fairings in lightweight aircraft can provide several advantages, such as producing a smooth outline and reducing drag, which can improve the aerodynamics of the aircraft and can lead to greater fuel efficiency and lower costs for the aerospace industry.



For instance, in January 2023, Airbus, a France-based aerospace company, served 84 clients with 661 deliveries, an increase of 8% over 2021.Further, In March 2023, Lufthansa Group, a German-based airline company, agreed on a deal with Airbus to add 10 Airbus A350-1000s and 5 Airbus A350-900s to its fleet.



Therefore, the increased demand for aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft fairing market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft fairing market.Major companies operating in the aircraft fairing market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in June 2022, Aero Design Labs, a US-based company operating in aircraft fairings, launched an aerodynamic drag-reduction system kit for the Boeing 737NG named ADL ADRS-1 kit. The product has unique features such as revised fairings, modified flap track fairing tips, updated wheel-well fairings, and vortex generators to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.



In April 2021, Tawazun Economic Council, a UAE-based independent government entity, and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., a Switzerland-based aerospace company, reached an agreement with Strata Manufacturing (Strata), a UAE-based composite aero structures manufacturing company. Pilatus will award Strata three new work packages for the PC-24 - the world’s first Super Versatile Jet - over seven years, including two for autoclave fabrication of pylon fairings, bullet fairings, and tail cones.



The countries covered in the aircraft fairings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft fairings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft fairings market statistics, including aircraft fairings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft fairings market share, detailed aircraft fairings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft fairings industry. This aircraft fairings market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

