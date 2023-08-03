Offshore Pipeline Market Set to Soar Past USD 22.38 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Offshore Pipeline market , increasing focus on the development of subsea pipelines to reach remote and deeper offshore fields is gaining traction. The adoption of advanced pipeline monitoring and inspection technologies, such as smart pigging and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), is on the rise, enabling proactive maintenance and ensuring the integrity of offshore pipelines are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An offshore pipeline is a pipeline that is laid on the seabed or below it inside a trench. It is used to transport oil, gas, or other liquids from offshore oil and gas platforms to onshore facilities. Offshore pipelines can be very long, sometimes stretching for hundreds of miles. They are made of steel or other strong materials and are buried deep in the seabed to protect them from corrosion and damage.

Prominent Players in Offshore Pipeline Market

Subsea 7

TechnipFMC

Wood

Valaris

Oceaneering International

Saipem

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Fluor Corporation

J. Ray McDermott

Modec

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Chiyoda Corporation

Petrofac

McDermott International

Allseas

Subsea Pipelines Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Subsea Pipelines dominate the global online market by transporting oil and gas from offshore production facilities to onshore processing plants or directly to consumers. They are prevalent in regions with significant offshore oil and gas reserves and are essential for efficiently transporting hydrocarbons. Subsea pipelines offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for transporting large volumes of oil and gas over long distances from deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields.

Natural Gas Pipelines is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the natural gas pipeline is the leading segment as natural gas is a significant component of the global energy mix, and offshore natural gas pipelines play a crucial role in transporting this valuable resource from offshore production platforms to onshore processing facilities and distribution networks. The increasing demand for natural gas as a cleaner energy alternative to coal and oil is expected to drive investments in offshore natural gas exploration and production, resulting in a higher demand for gas pipelines.

Middle East is the leading Market Due to the well-established Offshore Oil and Gas Industries

Region-wise, Middle East is one of the largest growing markets with well-established offshore oil and gas industries. The region has vast oil and gas reserves and the strategic location of its production facilities. The region's energy-rich nations heavily rely on offshore pipelines to transport crude oil and natural gas to global markets.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Offshore Pipeline market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Offshore Pipeline.

Key Developments in Offshore Pipeline Market

Reports of Subsea 7 acquiring TechnipFMC: This would be a major acquisition that would create a new global leader in the offshore pipeline market. Subsea 7 and TechnipFMC are both major players in the market, and they have complementary strengths. Subsea 7 is a leader in subsea engineering and construction, while TechnipFMC is a leader in subsea production systems. This acquisition would allow the combined company to offer a wider range of services and products to its customers.

