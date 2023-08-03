Global Acrylic Teeth Market Size to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.62% From 2023 to 2032, Fueled by Increasing Prevalence of Dental Hygiene Issues in North America, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Extrapolate, the global Acrylic Teeth Market size was worth around USD 411.31 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 940.30 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period of 2023-2032. Since acrylic is simple to work with and compatible with most materials, the market for acrylic teeth is expanding substantially. Several factors, including an increasing number of edentulous people, higher incidences of dental caries, a rise in disposable incomes of the population, and a greater prevalence of periodontal disease are fueling the growth of the industry.
Acrylic teeth are man-made, artificial teeth that can be implanted or mounted on dentures to bridge gaps left by missing or damaged teeth. Acrylic teeth come in various forms, including single teeth, multiple layers of the material, full dentures, and teeth with additional cosmetic features. These teeth are in high demand worldwide as a result of their exceptional functionality. One of the key factors influencing the market share of acrylic teeth is dental hygiene issues. Acrylic teeth are widely used for their ability to support adjacent teeth, prevent bone loss, and put low pressure on gums.
Competitive Landscape
The global acrylic teeth market is characterized by high competition, with several players dominating the industry. Key market participants have adopted the strategy of introducing innovative products as a means to fuel business growth. Furthermore, companies are actively pursuing mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market presence.
Key players covered in the report are
- Dentsply Sirona
- Kulzer GmbH
- toros dental
- NEW STETIC S.A.
- RUTHINIUM DENTAL PRODUCTS (P) LTD.
- SHANGHAI PIGEON DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.
- SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte. Ltd.
- VINCISMILE GROUP LLC
- VITA Zahnfabrik
- YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG., CO.
Global Acrylic Teeth Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Complete Denture
- Overdenture
- Partial Denture
Characteristics of Partial Dentures to Boost Demand
Partial denture products accounted for the largest share of the global acrylic teeth market in 2022 driven by the product's affordability and its high level of utility. Partial dentures are flexible and usually designed to specifically meet the demands of customers. As a result of the nature of acrylic materials, it works with almost every sort of tooth alignment. Thus, the use of partial denture products is likely to surge throughout the projection period as a result of these characteristics.
By End-user
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Increasing Demand for Dental Treatments Propels Growth in Dental Clinics
The dental clinics segment dominated the global acrylic teeth market in 2022. Dental clinics specifically are for providing dentistry and related treatments. The dental clinic industry has witnessed strategic developments where dentists are actively focusing on collaborating and working under large brand names. However, despite this trend, the number of solo-practicing dental clinics worldwide remains higher and continues to be the preferred choice for the majority of customers.
Key Market Trends
- Acrylic teeth are gaining traction on a global scale due to their ease of fabrication and compatibility with nature, which is contributing to their growth in the market.
- Acrylic teeth are preferred by patients over porcelain teeth due to their benefits. The removal of porcelain teeth is not an option since they are permanent. Even tooth sensitivity is a possibility with porcelain teeth. The ease of adjustment of acrylic products is another significant factor influencing the market's expansion.
- Furthermore, rising disposable income and purchasing power in emerging economies have empowered people to invest more in personal care, including opting for aesthetically appealing and functional teeth. As a result of this shift in consumer behavior, the market for acrylic teeth has expanded since people look for teeth that not only improve their appearance but also perform more effectively.
Novel Industry Innovations and Developments:
- The introduction of the novel and cutting-edge "VITA Easyshade LITE" product was announced by VITA Zahnfabrik in January 2023. The product is used to measure the exact shade of teeth. The fastest technology for identifying the specific shade of the tooth is spectrophotometer technology.
- Dentsply Sirona acquired the assets of Propel Orthodontics in June 2021, along with the Fastrack Mobile app services and VPro device from Propel Orthodontics. This acquisition offered Dentsply Sirona opportunities for innovation and R&D pertaining to dental products and offerings.
Surging Demand in North America Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Dental Hygiene Issues
North America emerged as the largest market for acrylic teeth in 2022 in terms of revenue. The regional market expansion was impelled by the deteriorating dental hygiene conditions among people, which are influenced by several factors, such as lifestyle choices. For instance, as reported by the CDC in 2022, over 25% of the population experiences dental issues in the US, while more than 26% of adults have untreated dental problems. This high prevalence, along with the utilization of cutting-edge technology in the processing of damaged, missing, or extracted teeth, has played an important role in fueling domestic market development. In addition, the considerably high costs associated with dental treatments in the US and Canada are supporting market growth.
