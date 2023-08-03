Global Acrylic Teeth Market Size to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.62% From 2023 to 2032, Fueled by Increasing Prevalence of Dental Hygiene Issues in North America, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Extrapolate, the global Acrylic Teeth Market size was worth around USD 411.31 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 940.30 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period of 2023-2032. Since acrylic is simple to work with and compatible with most materials, the market for acrylic teeth is expanding substantially. Several factors, including an increasing number of edentulous people, higher incidences of dental caries, a rise in disposable incomes of the population, and a greater prevalence of periodontal disease are fueling the growth of the industry.

Acrylic teeth are man-made, artificial teeth that can be implanted or mounted on dentures to bridge gaps left by missing or damaged teeth. Acrylic teeth come in various forms, including single teeth, multiple layers of the material, full dentures, and teeth with additional cosmetic features. These teeth are in high demand worldwide as a result of their exceptional functionality. One of the key factors influencing the market share of acrylic teeth is dental hygiene issues. Acrylic teeth are widely used for their ability to support adjacent teeth, prevent bone loss, and put low pressure on gums.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/acrylic-teeth-market/87521

Competitive Landscape

The global acrylic teeth market is characterized by high competition, with several players dominating the industry. Key market participants have adopted the strategy of introducing innovative products as a means to fuel business growth. Furthermore, companies are actively pursuing mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Key players covered in the report are

Dentsply Sirona

Kulzer GmbH

toros dental

NEW STETIC S.A.

RUTHINIUM DENTAL PRODUCTS (P) LTD.

SHANGHAI PIGEON DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.

SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte. Ltd.

VINCISMILE GROUP LLC



VITA Zahnfabrik

YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG., CO.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Complete Denture

Overdenture

Partial Denture

Characteristics of Partial Dentures to Boost Demand

Partial denture products accounted for the largest share of the global acrylic teeth market in 2022 driven by the product's affordability and its high level of utility. Partial dentures are flexible and usually designed to specifically meet the demands of customers. As a result of the nature of acrylic materials, it works with almost every sort of tooth alignment. Thus, the use of partial denture products is likely to surge throughout the projection period as a result of these characteristics.

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/acrylic-teeth-market/87521

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Increasing Demand for Dental Treatments Propels Growth in Dental Clinics

The dental clinics segment dominated the global acrylic teeth market in 2022. Dental clinics specifically are for providing dentistry and related treatments. The dental clinic industry has witnessed strategic developments where dentists are actively focusing on collaborating and working under large brand names. However, despite this trend, the number of solo-practicing dental clinics worldwide remains higher and continues to be the preferred choice for the majority of customers.

Key Market Trends

Acrylic teeth are gaining traction on a global scale due to their ease of fabrication and compatibility with nature, which is contributing to their growth in the market.

Acrylic teeth are preferred by patients over porcelain teeth due to their benefits. The removal of porcelain teeth is not an option since they are permanent. Even tooth sensitivity is a possibility with porcelain teeth. The ease of adjustment of acrylic products is another significant factor influencing the market's expansion.

Furthermore, rising disposable income and purchasing power in emerging economies have empowered people to invest more in personal care, including opting for aesthetically appealing and functional teeth. As a result of this shift in consumer behavior, the market for acrylic teeth has expanded since people look for teeth that not only improve their appearance but also perform more effectively.

Download a Sample PDF of this Report - (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

Novel Industry Innovations and Developments:

The introduction of the novel and cutting-edge "VITA Easyshade LITE" product was announced by VITA Zahnfabrik in January 2023. The product is used to measure the exact shade of teeth. The fastest technology for identifying the specific shade of the tooth is spectrophotometer technology .

. Dentsply Sirona acquired the assets of Propel Orthodontics in June 2021, along with the Fastrack Mobile app services and VPro device from Propel Orthodontics. This acquisition offered Dentsply Sirona opportunities for innovation and R&D pertaining to dental products and offerings.

Surging Demand in North America Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Dental Hygiene Issues

North America emerged as the largest market for acrylic teeth in 2022 in terms of revenue. The regional market expansion was impelled by the deteriorating dental hygiene conditions among people, which are influenced by several factors, such as lifestyle choices. For instance, as reported by the CDC in 2022, over 25% of the population experiences dental issues in the US, while more than 26% of adults have untreated dental problems. This high prevalence, along with the utilization of cutting-edge technology in the processing of damaged, missing, or extracted teeth, has played an important role in fueling domestic market development. In addition, the considerably high costs associated with dental treatments in the US and Canada are supporting market growth.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buy/87521

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

2.3.1. Secondary sources

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary sources

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.3. Market drivers

3.4. Market restraints

3.5. Market opportunities

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Acrylic Teeth Market

Chapter 5. Global Acrylic Teeth Market Overview, By Product Type, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Acrylic Teeth Market Overview, By End-user, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Acrylic Teeth Market Overview, By Application, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Acrylic Teeth Market Overview, By Geography, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

...

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive environment, 2022

14.2. Strategic framework

14.2.1. Partnership/agreement

14.2.2. Expansion

14.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1. VITA Zahnfabrik

15.1.1. Company overview

15.1.2. Financial performance

15.1.3. Product Benchmarking

15.1.4. Recent initiatives

15.2. Dentsply Sirona

15.2.1. Company overview

15.2.2. Financial performance

15.2.3. Product Benchmarking

15.2.4. Recent initiatives

15.3. NEW STETIC S.A.

15.3.1. Company overview

15.3.2. Financial performance

15.3.3. Product Benchmarking

15.3.4. Recent initiatives

15.4. Ruthinium Dental Products (P) Ltd.

15.5. SHANGHAI PIGEON DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.

15.6. SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte. Ltd.

15.7. toros dental

15.8. VINCISMILE GROUP LLC

15.9. Kulzer GmbH

15.10. YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG., CO.

15.11. Others

Chapter 16. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

16.1. Acrylic Teeth Market Industrial Chain Analysis

16.2. Downstream Buyers

Chapter 17. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

17.1. Marketing Channel

17.1.1. Direct Marketing

17.1.2. Indirect Marketing

17.1.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

17.2. Market Positioning

17.2.1. Pricing Strategy

17.2.2. Brand Strategy

17.2.3. Target Client

17.3. Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 18. Market Effect Factors Analysis

18.1. Product Progress/Risk

18.1.1. Substitutes Threat

18.1.2. Product Progress in Related Size

18.2. Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

18.3. Economic/Political Environmental Change

...TOC Continued

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.

Contact Us