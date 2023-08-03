Generic Oncology Drugs Market Surpasses US$24.4 billion in 2022, Set to Grow at CAGR 6.5% through 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for generic oncology drugs is estimated to be worth US$24.4 billion in 2022, with a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$49.9 billion by the end of 2033. The global generic oncology drugs market has been experiencing substantial growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the expiration of patents on several blockbuster oncology drugs.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Generic Oncology Drugs Market, focusing on market size, growth trends, key players, regional dynamics, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The study aims to offer valuable insights into the current and future landscape of the generic oncology drugs industry, catering to pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders.

Oncology, the branch of medicine dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, has witnessed significant advancements in recent years. Generic oncology drugs play a crucial role in providing cost-effective treatment options for cancer patients. These drugs are bioequivalent to their branded counterparts but are available at lower prices, making cancer treatment more accessible to a broader population.

Oncology medications are frequently more expensive and difficult for the general population to purchase, making the market for them exclusive and limited in access. The high cost of oncology medications impedes cancer patients' therapy. This is where generic oncology meds come in, as they have a high level of therapy efficacy and cost approximately 80% less than brand-name cancer medications.

Attributes Key Insights Generic oncology drugs Market Size (2022) US$ 24.4 Bn Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 48.9 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.5% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Countries 56.8%

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Cancer Incidence: The growing incidence of various types of cancer worldwide is driving the demand for cost-effective treatment options, leading to a rising preference for generic oncology drugs.

Patent Expirations: Several key oncology drugs have reached or are approaching patent expiry, allowing generic manufacturers to enter the market and offer more affordable alternatives.

Government Initiatives: Various governments and healthcare authorities are encouraging the use of generic drugs to reduce healthcare costs and enhance patient access to cancer treatments.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures: Escalating healthcare expenditures are compelling healthcare providers and patients to seek cost-effective treatment options, boosting the demand for generic oncology drugs.

Advancements in Generic Drug Manufacturing: Improvements in manufacturing processes and technologies are enabling generic drug manufacturers to maintain the quality and efficacy of their products, thus gaining consumer confidence.

Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of generic oncology drugs is positively impacting market growth.

Research Methodology

To compile this report, a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies was employed. Primary research included interviews with industry experts, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities. Secondary research involved gathering data from reputable sources such as company reports, industry journals, and government publications.

Market Segmentation:

By Molecule Type:

Small Molecule Drugs: These include chemically synthesized drugs, such as cytotoxic agents and targeted therapies, which constitute a significant portion of the generic oncology drugs market.

Biologics: Generic versions of biologic oncology drugs, including monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins, are gaining traction due to recent advances in biosimilar development.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies serve as a primary distribution channel for generic oncology drugs due to the higher prevalence of cancer treatment in hospitals.

Retail Pharmacies: Retail pharmacies play a vital role in increasing patient accessibility to generic oncology drugs, especially for outpatient cancer treatments.

Regional Insights:

North America holds a significant share in the global generic oncology drugs market, primarily driven by the presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies, a high prevalence of cancer, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The United States is a key contributor to the market in this region, accounting for a substantial portion of the market revenue. Increasing healthcare expenditures, rising demand for affordable cancer treatment options, and supportive government policies promoting the use of generic drugs are fueling the growth of the generic oncology drugs market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The global generic oncology drugs market is highly competitive, with several established pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers operating in the space. Key players are focused on expanding their product portfolios, pursuing strategic collaborations, and investing in research and development to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Top Key Players are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, GSK, Celgene, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, NATCO Pharma

Recent Developments

Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), Celgene's best-selling cancer medicine, will be available on the US market as a first-generation generic in March 2022, according to a March 2022 statement by Natco Pharma and its marketing partner Arrow International.

