Velocity Truck Centers Hosts Electrifying EV Ride + Drive Event in Southern California at the Irwindale Speedway, August 23-24, 2023

Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Truck Centers, a leading name in the trucking industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride + Drive event at Irwindale Speedway, where cutting-edge electric vehicles will take center stage. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24, 2023, will offer an unparalleled opportunity to experience the latest advancements in electric truck technology, featuring Battle Motors' impressive EV Fleet alongside Daimler's renowned Freightliner eCascadia, eM2, and RIZON trucks.

The EV Ride + Drive event promises an engaging and informative experience for fleet managers and industry professionals, highlighting the incredible capabilities of electric trucks in the commercial sector. Attendees will have the unique chance to get behind the wheel of the Class 4-8 fully battery electric offerings all in one place.

Key Highlights of the EV Ride + Drive Event:

Battle Motors EV Fleet: Experience the innovative technology and exceptional performance of Battle Motors' EV Class 6, 7 and 8 Fleet, highlighting the latest innovations in the electric trucking industry. Experience the power, reliability, and sustainability that these trucks bring to the table, representing a paradigm shift in commercial and utility and refuse transportation.

Daimler’s Freightliner eCascadia and eM2: Immerse yourself in the world of Freightliner’s ECascadia and eM2 electric trucks, renowned for their efficiency, range, and eco-friendly credentials. These vehicles represent Daimler's unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and their dedication to driving the industry towards a greener future.

RIZON Trucks: Delve into the realm of Class 4 and 5 RIZON Trucks, a Daimler Truck brand, where modern design, functionality, and electric power converge to redefine the commercial trucking landscape. Discover the possibilities of sustainable hauling and its positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. The smaller class 4/5 vehicles present an excellent pathway to compliance with regulations due to the lower purchasing price and easier, less expensive charging solutions.

The EV Ride + Drive event is a testament to Velocity’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing its customers with access to the latest advancements in the trucking industry. It reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future in commercial transportation.

"We are incredibly excited to host this groundbreaking event, bringing together some of the most revolutionary electric truck models in the industry," said Conan Barker, President at Velocity Truck Centers. "This event is a prime opportunity for attendees to experience firsthand the immense potential and advantages that electric trucks offer. It aligns with our vision of fostering sustainability in the trucking sector while meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

The EV Ride + Drive event will take place at Irwindale Speedway, a motorsports facility located at 500 Speedway Dr, Irwindale, CA 91706. The event will run from 9am-4pm on August 23rd-24th, allowing participants ample time to explore and test drive the featured electric trucks and discuss plans with other fleets looking at electrifying. If you would like to participate, reach out to your Velocity Truck Centers representative today.

About Velocity Truck Centers:

Velocity Vehicle Group (Velocity) is one of the largest full-service commercial truck dealerships in the United States, with operations that include new and used commercial vehicle sales, service, parts distribution, and vehicle rental and leasing. Established in 1998, Velocity today operates a network of 80 state-of-the-art dealerships, service centers, and leasing facilities across seven U.S. states, in addition to an international footprint in Australia and Mexico. Velocity’s 3,500 employees are customer-focused based on the three company pillars of speed, value, and trust. Velocity is a leading distributor for 14 brands of original equipment manufacturers in the medium- and heavy-duty truck sector, and the exclusive U.S. distributor for the Daimler Truck Group’s RIZON brand of electric trucks, providing a comprehensive sales and service network. In addition to commercial vehicle sales with more than 9,000 trucks sold in 2022, Velocity offers full-service leases through its Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing subsidiary and participates in equipment finance through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance program. Based in Whittier, California, Velocity is a leader in implementing emissions-reducing vehicle technologies, including natural gas, cleaner diesel, and electric. For more information www.velocityvehiclegroup.com.

