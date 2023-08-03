New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soy Flour Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479857/?utm_source=GNW

, BIC Ingredients, Makendi Worldwide, GCHI International Mercantile Inc., Sun Nutrafoods, and Cargill Incorporated.



The global soy flour market is expected to grow from $2.80 billion in 2022 to $2.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The soy flour market is expected to reach $3.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The soy flour market consists of sales of full-fat and low-fat soy flour, soy protein concentrate, and soy protein isolate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Soy flour refers to a flour that is made from ground-roasted soybeans which contains high protein content as excellent source of plant-based protein. It is commonly used as a gluten-free substitute for wheat flour in baked goods, such as bread, cakes, and cookies.



North America was the largest region in the soy flour market in 2022. Aisa Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in soy flour report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of soy flour are defatted fat and full fat.Defatted soy flour is a type of soy flour made by removing most of the fat from soybeans.



These are distributed through various distribution channels such as online stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, direct sales, and others and are used in various applications such as bakery and confectionery, meat substitutes, meat and poultry, soups and sausages, and others.



The increasing demand for vegan food is expected to propel the growth of the soy flour market going forward.Vegan food refers to food that is made without any animal products or by products and it promotes the use of cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives.



Soy flour is one of the versatile ingredients that are used in a wide range of vegan foods, and provides a high-quality, plant-based protein option. For instance, in March 2022, according to the data reported by Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and Good Food Institute (GFI), the plant-based food industry in the US experienced a 6% growth in 2021, which is three times faster than the overall growth rate of the food industry, bringing the total market size of the plant-based food industry to $7.4 billion. Furthermore, according to Grubhub Inc., US-based online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform, in 2020, overall vegan food delivery orders increased by 17%. Therefore, the increasing demand for vegan food drives the soy flour market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the soy flour market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Benson Hills, a US-based agricultural biotechnology company launched its new soy protein ingredient portfolio called Truvail.High protein soy flour, a less processed version of soy protein concentrate (SPC), and texturized proteins are all part of the TruVailTM brand’s offering.



These products can be used widely in both conventional soy protein applications and the quickly expanding alternative plant-based protein markets.The portfolio is designed to offer unique sustainability benefits for a broad range of food applications.



The Truvail portfolio is its low carbon footprint, which is achieved using regenerative agriculture practices and sustainable sourcing methods.



In May 2022, Benson Hill, a US-based crop improvement company acquired ZFS Creston for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to enhance Benson Hill’s position as a leader in the plant-based protein industry and accelerate the company’s efforts to create more sustainable food systems.



Also, this acquisition is expected to strengthen Benson Hill’s ability to apply its technology to improve the sustainability and nutrition of corn and soybean crops. ZFS Creston is a US-based food grade company involved in white flake and soy flour manufacturing operation.



The countries covered in the soy flour market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The soy flour market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides soy flour market statistics, including soy flour industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a soy flour market share, detailed soy flour market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soy flour industry. This soy flour market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479857/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________