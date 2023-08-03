New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479852/?utm_source=GNW

The global selective laser sintering market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2022 to $2.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The selective laser sintering market is expected to reach $5.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.3%.



The selective laser sintering market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing powder bed fusion (PBF) SLS, continuous SLS, binder jetting SLS, and direct energy deposition (DED) SLS.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The selecting laser sintering market also includes sales of devices made with polyamides (PA), polystyrenes (PS) devices, thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and polyaryletherketones (PAEK).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Selective laser sintering (SLS) refer to the additive manufacturing (AM) process to fuse tiny particles of polymer powder into a solid object based on a three-dimensional (3D) model. It is used to creates sturdy plastic pieces for low-volume production and prototypes.



North America was the largest region in the selective laser sintering market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in selective laser sintering report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of selective laser sintering are hardware, software, and services.Software refers to the computer programs and algorithms that are used to control and optimize the SLS process.



The various laser types include solid laser and gas laser, that are made uo of materials include metal and plastic. These are used in various applications such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, electronics, and others.



The rising demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the selective laser sintering market going forward.Consumer electronics are electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and wearable devices that are bought for personal rather than commercial use.



Selective laser sintering is used in the manufacturing process of consumer electronics products, including smartphones, laptops, and wearable, as a result, the rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the selective laser sintering market. For instance, in April 2020, according to a market figure published by gfu Consumer and Home Electronics GmbH, a Germany-based consumer electronics company, stated that with 31.2 billion Euros in sales in 2021, the consumer electronics segment is up 2.5% from 2020. Additionally, the segment of IT goods for private use, in particular, grew positively, increasing by 3.1% to 8.7 billion euros. Therefore, rising demand for consumer electronics drives the selective laser sintering market.



3D printing technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the selective laser sintering market. Companies operating in the selective laser sintering market are launching 3D printers with advanced technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2022, Wipro 3D an India-based 3D printing of functional components and technology manufacturer launched Wipro 3D F300-2 printer which operates on Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology. This printer enables high-quality 3D printing and advanced technological features such as a magnetic print bed, automatic platform leveling, dual filtration, and a self-cleaning nozzle. This printer has IOT enabled dual nozzle that allows control and monitoring of capabilities over the internet through smartphones, tablets, and computers.



In March 2023, Nexa3D, a US-based 3D technology printing company acquired XYZ printing for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Nexa3D’s portfolio by adding machines for XYZ printing and serving a wide range of customers.



This acquisition also enables the integration of technology and distribution services. XYZ printing is a US-based 3D printer manufacturer that uses selective laser sintering technology.



The countries covered in the selective laser sintering market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The selective laser sintering market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides selective laser sintering market statistics, including selective laser sintering industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a selective laser sintering market share, detailed selective laser sintering market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the selective laser sintering industry.

