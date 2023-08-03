FAANG Interview Prep Course Reviews And Costs 2023 - Interview Kickstart Program For Software Engineers Updated

Santa Clara, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), an interview prep school based in Santa Clara, CA, is helping aspirants acquire the skills they need to crack technical interviews at the most sought-after companies in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Founded in 2014, IK has trained over 15,000 engineers to date and helped them secure lucrative positions at big names in technology such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and more. The company has over 500 instructors, interviewers, technical coaches, and career coaches on its roster, all of whom are hiring managers, hiring committee members, or technical leads at FAANG and other Tier-1 Silicon Valley companies. IK claims that no other platform comes close to the breadth of experience and expertise that its team members offer.

Currently, IK offers 18 courses covering a wide range of industry roles such as full stack engineering, data science, data analyst & business analyst, machine learning, and many others. Apart from covering core domain topics, the courses also include instruction on fundamental concepts such as data structures, algorithms, systems design, and more. The SwitchUp course is an 11 month course designed to help students upskill, learn a new domain and switch to a new role at a Tier-1 tech company. Trainees are also provided assistance in the behavioral aspects of acing an interview as well as help with optimizing their resume and LinkedIn profile to create a strong personal brand.

“Our proprietary teaching methods prepare students to solve problems that they may have never encountered before, just like in the real world,” says the spokesperson for IK. “We are the only interview prep program offering a curriculum based on “Power Patterns,” which are incredibly difficult to develop but make us the only platform that can teach you in this unique way. In fact, Interview Kickstart was the first to pioneer the concept of a structured interview prep program.”

As previously announced, the cost of the courses depends on factors such as the student’s domain, experience, target role, the pathway they choose, and the payment method. While the cost of the program may seem like a barrier to some, the value afforded by the IK programs pays for itself in the long term in the form of higher compensation packages and brand-new career opportunities.

The spokesperson says, “It is not an expense but rather an investment in yourself. Our alumni consistently land big offers from FAANG and Tier-1 tech companies and report a salary hike between $75K to $200K after completing our programs. The highest-ever offer received by an Interview Kickstart alumnus is $1.2M. Moreover, the trainees who leveled up their skills with us in 2021 reported an average salary hike of 66.5%. So, if you are serious about your tech career, there is little reason not to give yourself the resources and time you need to take it to the next level.”

Hundreds of software engineers have given the courses and instructors from IK their seal of approval through their online reviews. The interview prep program boasts a 4.8 out of 5 with 263 reviews on Google Business Profile and 4.82 out of 5 with 236 reviews on Course Report.

In a recent review, Mike Kane recounts his journey to getting hired at Meta (formerly Facebook): “I really liked the course. For many working professionals, going through examples and different perspectives (is) very valuable in interview preparation. I started interviewing for Facebook in May, then took Interview Kickstart to study for this specific company. Interview Kickstart was great because its structure helped me understand each problem in my interview. The high sense of camaraderie in Discord was also great! I had a study group with other people in my cohort and felt the engagement was much stronger than in an academic setting. Also, it was super helpful to do the mock interviews. The instructors were very helpful in finding my weaknesses and (this was) very helpful in my interviews.”

For more information about IK and to get started with its programs, readers are urged to visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com or email the company at start@interviewkickstart.com.

