LIVE Whisky Auctions August 2023 - Whisky Hammer's Upgraded Online Whisky Auction Platform Launched

Ellon, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellon, Scotland -

Scotland-based family-run whisky auction service Whisky Hammer is making buying and auctioning of rare and collectible bottles of whisky convenient and secure for collectors all over the world. Visit https://www.whiskyhammer.com/ for more information.

Founders Craig and Daniel Milne started Whisky Hammer to bring to the industry a high level of personalised service that is rarely offered by other auction houses. Today, as one of the world’s top-rated whisky auction sites, it serves thousands of customers worldwide through its monthly online auctions. It also boasts a state-of-the-art warehouse in Scotland that is focused on security, safety, and minimal handling, as well as a local office in Hong Kong.

“Growing up on the edge of Speyside, whisky has always been a part of our lives,” says Craig Milne while talking about what inspired the brothers to start the business. “With Whisky Hammer, we are able to share our passion for whisky collecting with our customers. We auction spirits and whiskies from across the world. It is a privilege to bring the rarest and most sought-after collections to our global clientele.”

Buyers can sign up by visiting the registration page on the company’s website at https://www.whiskyhammer.com. A one-off, non-refundable fee of £5+VAT is applicable upon registration, and customers planning on bidding a cumulative value of over £2,000 are required to submit identity information. These steps ensure that the website remains free of illegitimate bidding and that buyers and sellers on the platform are protected.

Apart from the aforementioned safeguards put in place, Whisky Hammer also stringently verifies the authenticity of the whisky collections that make it to its monthly auctions. The company has put in place rigorous quality assurance processes including consulting trusted literature, engaging with independent whisky experts, and even reaching out to the distilleries themselves.

The simplicity and security of working with the platform even extends to the bidding process. Buyers can enter their highest bid and the website automatically increases the bid level of the lot incrementally until it reaches the maximum. Instant email alerts are sent out if the buyer gets outbid. The platform also has anti-sniping measures as any bid placed in the last 10 minutes of the auction will extend the auction time by 10 more minutes.

Interested buyers can browse through the full catalogue of Whisky Hammer’s previous auctions on its website, starting from its inaugural auction in March 2016. Auction lots can be filtered based on the bottler/distillery, country of origin, award-winning bottles, VAT status, region, distillery status, and whisky type, age, strength, and bottle size.

As previously announced, the company alerts all auction winners via email with a link to a secure payment page to complete the purchase and enter delivery information. Whisky Hammer charges a 10% buyer’s commission on the hammer price of all lots with a 20% VAT applicable on all fees, including commission charges and delivery, for customers within the UK. The company accepts payments via bank transfers/BACS, and all major credit/debit cards except American Express.

Sellers also get to enjoy the same streamlined experience as buyers. The Whisky Hammer platform makes it easy to register their prized whisky collections with the bottle registration page asking for all relevant information, including the condition of the bottle/s and any special facts that are unique to the lot. During the registration, sellers can set a reserve price to ensure a minimum hammer price. For those who need a valuation on their bottle or collection, Whisky Hammer offers a free assessment based on its industry experience and historic auction values.

Whisky sellers can choose their preferred transit method from three options – courier, drop off, or request pickup. If they are selling six or more bottles, sellers get a free courier pick-up service within the UK and free pickup for 10 or more bottles from anywhere in Europe. Sellers pay a 5% commission on the hammer price and must be able to accept payments for their whisky via bank transfers, PayPal, OFX, or postal cheque.

Whisky sellers and buyers can learn more about the Whisky Hammer team at https://www.whiskyhammer.com/about-us.

###

For more information about Whisky Hammer, contact the company here:



Whisky Hammer

Sales

+44 (0)1358 747470

sales@whiskyhammer.com

Whisky Hammer Ltd

Udny, Ellon

AB41 7PR

SCOTLAND, U.K.