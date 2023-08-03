New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mulch Films Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479843/?utm_source=GNW

The global mulch films market is expected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2022 to $4.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mulch films market is expected to reach $5.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The mulch films market consists of sales of photo-degradable plastic mulch and reflective silver film.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mulch films refer a plastic film used to alter soil temperature, stop moisture growth, control weed growth, and increase crop production. It is used for large-scale fruit and vegetable farming to retain soil moisture, which controls soil temperature, and stops water from evaporating.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mulch films market in 2022. The regions covered in mulch film report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of mulch films market are non-biodegradable and biodegradable.Biodegradable is capable of being broken down especially into innocuous products by the action of living things.



The material types are polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polylactic acid /polyhydroxyalkanoates, polybutylene succinate, ethylene-vinyl acetate and other bio-based material, that are applied in agriculture and horticulture.



Increasing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the mulch films market going forward.Food refers to a material that is mostly made of protein, carbohydrates, and fat and is used by living things as fuel for crucial functions like development and repair.



Demand for food is met when the quantity and quality of crops are maintained.Mulch films for food production are extremely helpful, as these films modify the soil’s temperature, prevent moisture loss from the soil, conserve water, and minimize the spread of weeds.



For instance, according to United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organization, between 720 and 811 million people in US faced hunger in 2020, and around 660 million people may still be going hungry in 2030. Further, in 2020, 2.37 billion people around the world, an rise of over 320 million in just one year did not have access to sufficient food. Therefore, the increasing demand for food is driving the growth of the mulch film market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the mulch films market.Major companies operating in the mulch films market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in Feb 2020, Novamont S.p.A, an Italy-based company operating in mulch films launched MATER-BI bioplastic, used for the production of soil-biodegradable mulch films in compliance with European standard UNI EN17033 has been certified to comply with the AIAB Technical Means specification. This product would aim to guarantee all farmers and professional users products that have been compatible with the environment and will meet technical and ethical sustainability requirements and capable of use under different environmental conditions and on crops having many different cycles with excellent agricultural results. Due to its biodegradability in soil MATER-BI film ad does not need to be recovered and disposed of at the end of the cultivation cycle, and left in the soil where it is biodegraded by microorganisms, and helping to reduce plastic waste production and preserve the soil from pollution by plastics.



In November 2022, Solesis, a US-based innovative provider of biomaterials solutions and services primarily focused on the medical device and advanced therapy industries acquired Polyzen for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will increase the variety of polymer-based technology, expertise, and capabilities at Solesis and allow it to continue offering its customers cutting-edge solutions.



Polyzen is a US-based developer and manufacturer of mulch films.



The countries covered in the mulch film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



