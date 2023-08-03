New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Data Protection Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479841/?utm_source=GNW

The global mobile data protection market is expected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2022 to $5.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.65%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $13.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.48%.



The mobile data protection market includes revenues earned by entities by providing data security, data safeguarding, data encryption, and authentication solutions and services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The mobile data protection market consists of sales of mobile data protection (MDP), data loss prevention (DLP), and mobile device management (MDM) software.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mobile data protection refers to the process that protects sensitive information stored on laptops, wearable, smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices by preventing unauthorized users from accessing data networks.



North America was the largest region in the mobile data protection market in 2022. The regions covered in the mobile data protection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mobile data protection are software and services.Data protection software refers to the process of protecting sensitive data from theft, loss, or damage while supporting regulatory compliance.



Acronis, cybeready, and Barracuda are the most widely used data protection software.The platforms include Windows, android, iOS, mac os, blackberry and linux.



The deployments are cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The various end-users include education, healthcare, retail, BFSI (banking, financial, services, and insurance), government, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment and others.



The growing cases of cyber attacks are expected to propel the growth of the mobile data protection market going forward.A cyber-attack refers to an attempt to gain unauthorized access to a computer, or networks of computer data with the intent to steal, destroy, or manipulate data to cause damage.



Mobile data protection prevents cyber attacks by offering trustworthy services, setting up authentication, and preventing unauthorized access to mobile data.Therefore, growing cases of cyber attacks are driving the growth of the intelligent document processing market.



For instance, in 2021, according to the data breach analysis of Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a US-based non-profit organization that provides identity crime victim assistance and education, the data breaches in September 2021 were 1,291, a 17% increase in data breaches in comparison to breaches in 2020, which were 1,108. The growing cases of cyber attacks are driving the mobile data protection market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the mobile data protection market.Major companies operating in the mobile data protection market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



In November 2021, Data Theorem Inc., a US-based software company that provides solutions and services to prevent data breaches, launched the industry’s first Active Protection suite. The suite includes observability and runtime defense and delivers security across modern application stacks, including API, mobile, cloud, modern web, and server less (Lambda) functions that start at the client layer (mobile and web), protect the network layer (REST and GraphQL APIs), and extend down through the underlying infrastructure (cloud services).



In April 2023, Utimaco, a Germany-based provider of IT security solutions, acquired Conpal GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Utimaco wanted to become the preferred partner for cyber security in highly demanding industries.



Conpal GmbH is a Germany-based software company that provides solutions for confidential data protection through encryption and authentication.



The countries covered in the mobile data protection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The mobile data protection market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mobile data protection market statistics, including mobile data protection industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with mobile data protection market share, detailed mobile data protection market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile data protection industry. This mobile data protection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

