Micro Server IC Global Market Report 2023

The global micro server IC market is expected to grow from $1.30 billion in 2022 to $1.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The micro server IC market is expected to reach $2.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



The micro server IC market consists of sales of storage solutions, power discrete modules, and circuit protection.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A micro server integrated circuits refers to a form of integrated circuits that is composed of a single integrated circuit that houses a CPU, memory, and system input/output. It is used by enterprises that have little or no IT employees, and they can also be helpful in data centers for quick or temporary jobs.



North America was the largest region in the mcro server IC market in 2022. The regions covered in micro server IC report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of a micro server IC are hardware and software.Software refers to a collection of instructions, or a set of programs, that carry out certain actions in response to the user’s requests, it is used for online hosting, streaming videos, downloading files, social networking, and maybe managing corporate logins.



The various processor types include x86, and arm. The various applications include web hosting and enterprise application, analytics and cloud computing, and edge computing, used by various end users such as enterprises, and data centers.



The increasing need for new data centers is expected to boost the growth of the micro server IC market going forward.A data center is a facility that unifies a company’s shared IT infrastructure and operations for data processing and storage.



Due to their lower price, lower power consumption, and smaller physical footprint, micro server ICs are becoming more common in data center applications.Hence, the increasing need for new data centers is expected to boost the micro server IC market.



For instance, in January 2022, STACK Infrastructure, a US-based information technology company that provides digital infrastructure and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a US-based asset management company, announced a collaboration to construct a 36MW data center complex in Inzai, Japan. The project began in the second quarter of 2022, with capacity projected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. Moreover, in November 2021, CDC Data Centers, an Australia-based data center company, announced an increase in investment in its cutting-edge Eastern Creek Sydney data center to a total of $2.5 billion. The project will add 150MW to the company’s existing development initiatives, bringing the total development and operational capacity to 700MW. With the construction of this new data center, by 2023, the company intends to have 13 data centers operational. Therefore, the increasing need for new data centers is driving the growth of the micro server IC market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the micro server IC market.Major companies operating in the micro server IC market are focusing on developing new products.



For instance, in Mar 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, a US-based information technology company, launched ProLiant Micro Server Gen10 Plus.This product’s unique characteristic is its modest size, which comfortably fits in the smallest offices while providing enough power to adequately service a few dozen users.



The system is created and priced to satisfy the requirements and financial limitations of small enterprises and the channel partners that provide for them. Along with remote management and predictive analytics tools, HPE’s silicon root of trust technology, which safeguards the system down to the firmware, is embedded.



In February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of semiconductor products, acquired Xilinx for a deal of 49 billion dollars. Through the acquisition, AMD is extending beyond its focus on CPUs and GPUs with a sizable portfolio of reprogrammable chips known as field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs, which the company claims are expected to significantly increase its opportunities in data centers, embedded computing, and telecommunications. Xilinx is a US-based company that designs and develops programmable logic semiconductor devices and related software design tools, including micro server.



The countries covered in the micro server IC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The micro server IC market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides micro server IC market statistics, including micro server IC industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a micro server IC market share, detailed micro server IC market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the micro server IC industry. This micro server IC market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

