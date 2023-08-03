New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laser Welding Machine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479838/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., O.R. Lasertechnologie, Golden Laser Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Huagong Laser Engineering Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited, and SIGMA Laser GmbH.



The global laser welding machine market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2022 to $1.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The laser welding machine market is expected to reach $1.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The laser welding machine market consists of sales of gas laser welding machines and semiconductor laser welding machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A laser welding machine refers to a type of welding equipment that uses a laser beam to join two or more pieces of metal or thermoplastics. It works by directing a high-powered laser beam at the welding site, which heats and melts the material, allowing it to fuse together.



Europe was the largest region in the laser welding machine market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the laser welding machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of laser welding machines are handheld laser welding machines and automated laser welding machines.A handheld laser welding machine refers to portable laser welding equipment that can be operated by hand, allowing for greater flexibility and ease of use.



The various technologies include fiber laser welding machine, co2 laser welding machine, and solid-state laser welding machine. These are used by various end users such as automotive, electronics, medical, jewelry industry, tool and mold-making, and others.



The growing demand for fabricated metal products is expected to propel the growth of the laser welding machine market going forward.Fabricated metal products refer to a wide range of metal structures, parts, and components that are created by various processes of fabrication, such as cutting, bending, welding, and assembling.



Laser welding machines are widely used in the fabrication of metal products for various processes such as the joining of thin metal sheets with minimal heat input and the joining of dissimilar metals.For instance, in April 2023, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based European statistical office, the manufacturing of fabricated metal products and basic metals accounted for 23% of the value of sold production in Italy in 2021.



Bulgaria accounted for 22% of the share, followed by Greece at 21%, and Austria, Finland, and Slovenia each captured 20% of the value of sold production for fabricated metal products and basic metals in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for fabricated metal products is driving the growth of the laser welding machine.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the laser welding machine market.Companies operating in the laser welding machine market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, NewTec GmbH, a Belgium-based manufacturer of weighing, sorting, and packaging machinery, launched a new laser welding machine, the "LASER FLOWPACK 700".This new laser welding machine is used for the packaging of fruit and vegetable products and is equipped with both the capabilities of cutting and sealing in one machine.



The LASER FLOWPACK700 enables the automation of plastic film production as required, thus reducing the consumption of plastics.



In December 2020, Machine Solutions Inc., a US-based advanced equipment and services provider, acquired BW-TEC AG for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Machine Solutions Inc. aims to expand its product and technology offerings while also providing diverse equipment and service options for customers from a single source. BW-TEC AG is a Switzerland-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of laser-welding machines, balloon-forming machines, testing and coating machines, and others.



The countries covered in the laser welding machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The laser welding machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides laser welding machine market statistics, including laser welding machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a laser welding machine market share, detailed laser welding machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the laser welding machine industry. This laser welding machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479838/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________