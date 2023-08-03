FEMSelect Launches Consumer Advocacy Campaign To Raise Awareness and Highlight Treatment Options for Pelvic Organ Prolapse

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEMSelect Ltd., a women-led company developing groundbreaking solutions to advance women's health, today announced the launch of its Consumer Advocacy Campaign for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Awareness and Education.



The campaign will target select markets where physicians are educated to use the EnPlace® system, which has been cleared by the U.S. FDA for ligament fixation and is a minimally invasive and meshless approach for prolapse repair procedures.

Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition where organs in the pelvis, such as the uterus, bladder or rectum, drop down from their usual positions. EnPlace is a minimally invasive approach, which decreases post-operative pain versus the standard surgical interventions for pelvic organ prolapse, enabling a faster return to normal activities and allowing for uterine preservation.

To kick off the campaign, which will highlight pelvic organ prolapse and its treatment options, FEMSelect today released the results of a national awareness survey that polled women aged 45 and older across the United States regarding their awareness and education on pelvic organ prolapse.

According to the survey, nearly 50% of the women polled disclosed that they had not discussed pelvic organ prolapse or other pelvic floor disorders with their friends, family, peers or medical providers. Moreover, a concerning 14% of respondents admitted to experiencing stigma or discomfort when broaching the subject. These findings indicate a significant lack of communication and understanding surrounding these conditions that commonly affect women over the age of 50.

“The results of our survey highlight the urgent need for increased information and support for women suffering from pelvic organ prolapse,” said Renee Selman, co-CEO of FEMSelect. "Women are desperately seeking information on these conditions but are hesitant to discuss it with their healthcare providers due to feelings of embarrassment. Unfortunately, proactive discussions about these conditions are rare during medical consultations, leaving women to suffer silently."

Among the key findings of the survey:

45.75% of women are not at all familiar with pelvic organ prolapse.

14% of respondents said they have experienced stigma or discomfort when discussing pelvic organ prolapse and/or pelvic floor disorders with friends, family, peers and/or healthcare providers.

Treatment options that women reported being most familiar with: pelvic floor exercises (65.50%) and surgical interventions (58.50%).

18.50% of those surveyed said they are not aware of any treatment options for pelvic organ prolapse.

71.25% of those surveyed reported receiving no information or support from their healthcare providers regarding pelvic organ prolapse.

The study's findings underscore the urgent need for enhanced public awareness campaigns and proactive healthcare provider communication regarding pelvic organ prolapse and pelvic floor dysfunction.

FEMSelect will engage with women through targeted outreach programs in select markets, providing research, treatment guidelines and resources related to pelvic organ prolapse and the EnPlace system. This initiative aims to improve information and support offered by healthcare providers.

"Our goal is to foster greater awareness and understanding of pelvic organ prolapse and encouraging women to speak up around this difficult topic, ultimately improving the healthcare provided to women affected by this condition” said Debbie Garner, co-CEO of FEMSelect.

About FEMSelect and The EnPlace® System

FEMSelect is a women-led company with a mission to make a lasting impact on women's health by delivering innovative technologies that provide consistent results in a patient-centric manner and dramatically improve outcomes for women. The EnPlace® system is a novel, minimally invasive device for transvaginal sacrospinous ligament fixation, with no need for extensive dissection or mesh. For more information about the EnPlace® system, please contact info@femselect.com .

