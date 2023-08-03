Tracy Murdoch O’Such returns to Diversified Search Group as Global Managing Partner

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group has announced that Tracy Murdoch O'Such is rejoining the firm and will serve as Global Managing Partner, leading both the firm's Media, Entertainment, and Sports practice, and expanding the firm's executive search capabilities in communications and marketing. Based in the firm's New York office, O'Such will be working closely with Diversified's Chief Executive Officer, Aileen Alexander, along with the senior executive team to build upon the firm's existing momentum and continued growth.

A highly regarded leader with over 30 years of experience in executive search, O'Such has partnered with both large media conglomerates and venture-backed start-up companies. Her areas of expertise include C-Suite level roles with specific functional expertise in recruiting Chief Marketing, Communications, Revenue, and Digital Officers, as well as executives in branding, advertising, and technology-related functions. She has also conducted numerous Board of Director searches in these industries. O'Such returns to Diversified Search Group following a two-year hiatus working for a global boutique executive search firm.

"Tracy O'Such's return to Diversified Search Group at this transformational time, with our growing capabilities and expansion into key new markets, is a testament to our firm's unique position in the marketplace," says Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. "Her deep experience in media, entertainment, and sports, combined with her exceptional ability to partner with and deliver for clients, will add considerable value to our offerings.”

Prior to joining Diversified Search Group, O'Such opened and managed the New York office of Odgers Berndtson, and previously served as President of LexMedia Solutions, specializing in executive-level recruitment for the media industry, including digital, broadcast, cable, and telecom. Earlier in her career, O'Such was an executive at Cablevision Systems Corporation, where she built the first in-house executive recruitment department, and established the first global Entertainment, New Media, and Sports practice for Norman Broadbent International, a London-based search firm.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Diversified Search Group at such an exciting time in the firm's growth," O'Such says. "I look forward to working closely with our CEO, Aileen Alexander, the broader senior leadership team, and all the wonderful colleagues on critical strategic initiatives around impact and culture to extend and enhance the value brought to our clients."

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, O'Such is a member of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC); Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT); and Women in Sports & Events (WISE).

"We’re thrilled that Tracy O’Such is rejoining us at DSG as an invaluable leader," says Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair, Diversified Search Group. "I am positive her return to the firm will continue to help propel our clients and business forward in growth and success."

