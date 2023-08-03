New York, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market to Propel by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Monopar, Jazz, Tracon, C4, Eli Lilly, Epizyme, Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius, Merck, Agenus, Mirati

The emergence of new products in the pipeline will add to the soft tissue sarcoma market growth in the future. In addition, persistently rising cases of soft tissue sarcoma in the forecast period will help increase the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market.

DelveInsight’s Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, soft tissue sarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the soft tissue sarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to the revised statistical estimates of the American Cancer Society (2022), there were about 13,190 newly diagnosed cases of soft tissue sarcoma and approximately 5,130 deaths ( 2,740 males and 2,390 females) due to soft tissue sarcoma in the US.

newly diagnosed cases of soft tissue sarcoma and approximately deaths ( males and females) due to soft tissue sarcoma in the US. Leading soft tissue sarcoma companies such as Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., and others are developing novel soft tissue sarcoma drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel soft tissue sarcoma drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for soft tissue sarcoma treatment include Camsirubicin, Lurbinectedin, Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin), AL3818, YH001, CFT8634, Olaratumab + Doxorubicin, Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl, Niraparib, Seclidemstat, Tinostamustine (EDO-S101), HFB301001, Tigilanol Tiglate, Pembrolizumab, Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy, L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN, doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034, APX005M, MGCD516, and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft tissue sarcoma is a relatively rare type of cancer that originates in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels, and nerves. It can affect people of all ages, but it is more commonly diagnosed in adults. The exact causes of soft tissue sarcoma are not always clear, but certain risk factors have been identified, including exposure to radiation, certain genetic conditions, and prior treatment with certain chemotherapy drugs.

Symptoms of soft tissue sarcoma can vary depending on the location and size of the tumor. Common signs may include a noticeable lump or swelling in the affected area, pain or tenderness, limited mobility, and in some cases, a feeling of pressure or fullness. Since these soft tissue sarcoma symptoms can be indicative of various conditions, it is essential to seek medical attention if they persist or worsen.

Diagnosing soft tissue sarcoma typically involves a combination of imaging tests, such as MRI, CT scans, and ultrasounds, to identify the presence and location of the tumor. A biopsy is then performed, during which a small tissue sample is taken and examined under a microscope to determine if the growth is malignant or benign.





Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current soft tissue sarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The soft tissue sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Soft Tissue Sarcoma Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Gender-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Type-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma by Extremities

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market

Soft tissue sarcoma treatment is typically individualized based on the tumor’s type, location, stage, and the patient's overall health. The mainstays of soft tissue sarcoma treatment include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, often used in combination or alone, depending on the specific case. Surgery is the primary treatment for localized soft tissue sarcoma and aims to remove the tumor along with a margin of healthy tissue to minimize the risk of recurrence. In some cases, surgical interventions may involve reconstructive procedures to maintain function and appearance.

Radiation therapy uses high-energy rays to target and destroy cancer cells or shrink tumors before surgery or as a stand-alone treatment for inoperable tumors. It can also be used after surgery to reduce the risk of local recurrence. Chemotherapy may be used for certain types of soft tissue sarcomas that are more likely to spread to other parts of the body. Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells, and it is often administered in cycles to allow the body time to recover between treatments.

In recent years, targeted therapies and immunotherapy have shown promise in the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas, especially for those that do not respond well to traditional treatments. These innovative therapies specifically target certain molecules or stimulate the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. Multidisciplinary teams of oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, and other specialists collaborate to design the most effective soft tissue sarcoma treatment plan for each individual patient. Regular follow-ups and monitoring are crucial to detect any recurrence or potential side effects of treatment. While treating soft tissue sarcoma can present challenges, advancements in medical research and personalized approaches offer hope for improved outcomes and better quality of life for affected individuals.

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies and Companies

Camsirubicin: Monopar Therapeutics

Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin): Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

YH001: Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CFT8634: C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

Olaratumab + Doxorubicin: Eli Lilly and Company

Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl: Epizyme, Inc./Ipsen

Niraparib: GlaxoSmithKline

Seclidemstat: Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Tinostamustine (EDO-S101): Mundipharma Research Limited

HFB301001: HiFiBiO Therapeutics

Tigilanol Tiglate: QBiotics Group Limited

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy: Polaris Group

L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN: Philogen S.p.A.

doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034: Agenus Inc

APX005M: Apexigen America, Inc.

MGCD516: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The soft tissue sarcoma market dynamics are characterized by a complex interplay of various factors that impact the prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, and research of this rare form of cancer. One of the key drivers of the soft tissue sarcoma market is the increasing incidence of soft tissue sarcoma globally, leading to a growing patient pool seeking medical intervention. Improved awareness among healthcare professionals and patients has also contributed to early detection and diagnosis, resulting in a higher demand for treatment options.

Advancements in medical technology and diagnostic tools have played a vital role in enhancing the accuracy of diagnosis and staging, enabling personalized treatment approaches. Targeted therapies and immunotherapies have emerged as promising treatment modalities, fostering substantial research and development efforts from pharmaceutical companies.

The soft tissue sarcoma market is further influenced by regulatory changes and reimbursement policies, which can impact the accessibility of novel therapies and affect the overall treatment landscape. Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies have facilitated the exploration of innovative therapies and clinical trials, driving progress in the field.

Despite these positive trends, challenges persist, including high treatment costs, limited availability of effective therapies for specific subtypes, and the rarity of the disease, making clinical trials and data collection more challenging. However, the soft tissue sarcoma market remains dynamic, with ongoing efforts to address these issues, paving the way for improved patient outcomes and a better quality of life for those affected by this challenging disease.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., and others Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies Camsirubicin, Lurbinectedin, Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin), AL3818, YH001, CFT8634, Olaratumab + Doxorubicin, Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl, Niraparib, Seclidemstat, Tinostamustine (EDO-S101), HFB301001, Tigilanol Tiglate, Pembrolizumab, Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy, L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN, doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034, APX005M, MGCD516, and others

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Key Insights 2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report Introduction 3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment and Management 7. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Marketed Drugs 10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Analysis 12. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

