Fire Resistant Fabrics Global Market Report 2023

Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., Milliken & Company, Evonik Industries AG, Toyobo Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore Associates Inc., Indorama Corp., Norfab Corporation and Safety Components Fabric Technologies Inc.



The global fire-resistant market is expected to grow from $4.02 billion in 2022 to $4.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fire-resistant market is expected to reach $5.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.79%.



The fire-resistant fabrics market consists of sales of twaron, coated nylon, and carbon foam.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fire-resistant fabrics are textiles that are intended to withstand ignition and limit the spread of fire.These textiles are comprised of synthetic fibers that resist igniting when exposed to flame or heat for an extended period of time.



These textiles are utilized in a range of applications, including industrial uses, home furnishings, and protective apparel for firemen and other professionals who operate in fire-prone areas.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fire-resistant fabric market in 2022. It is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of fire-resistant fabrics are apparel and non-apparel, which are made from several types of materials, including cotton, nylon, aramid, polyesters, and others.Apparel is clothing or garments worn for a certain purpose or event.



To reduce the danger of harm or death from fire or high heat, fire-resistant fabric is used in clothing. By processing, these are several types, such as woven, non-woven, and knitted, which are used for several applications, including protective wear, upholstery, tents and coverings, curtains and drapes, and others, and are used by several end-users, such as industrial, defense, and public safety services, and transport.



The growing manufacturing activities are expected to propel the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market going forward.Manufacturing is the transformation of raw materials or parts into completed things using tools, human labor, equipment, and chemical processes.



Increased manufacturing can aid in the creation of flame-resistant materials by boosting their availability and lowering costs.Flame-resistant textiles are used in a variety of industries, including the military, electrical, petroleum, chemical manufacturing, and emergency response.



Workers in these sectors can be better protected from fire threats by expanding the production of these materials.Furthermore, the adoption of flame-resistant materials can improve worker efficiency and safety.



For instance, in March 2023, according to a report published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), an Austria-based UN agency that assists countries in economic and industrial development, global manufacturing output had maintained a stable year-over-year growth rate of 3–4%. Furthermore, in April 2023, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, India’s manufacturing exports in FY22 reached an all-time high of $418 billion, an increase of more than 40% from the $290 billion in FY21. Therefore, growing manufacturing activities are driving the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial boiler market.Major companies operating in the fire-resistant fabric market are focused on developing innovative safety solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc., a US-based chemical firm, introduced DuPont™ Nomex® Comfort with EcoForce™ technology, a brand-new, chemically and flame-resistant (FR) fabric that improves worker safety and makes protective apparel more environmentally friendly. In addition to providing best-in-class chemical and flame resistance protection, DuPont Nomex® Comfort with EcoForce technology addresses growing environmental concerns regarding personal protective equipment (PPE). Workers exposed to many risks in sectors including oil and gas and the chemical industry are protected by the new fabric. The fabric’s built-in flame-resistant protection helps it keep structural integrity and flexibility after being exposed to flames, giving the protection, needed while also giving you the mobility you need to get away. In accordance with EN 13034, the fabric also offers the best defense against liquid chemicals, arc flash, extremely high temperatures, and static electricity.



In November 2022, Mobus Fabrics Holdings Ltd. (Mobus Group), a UK-based fabric provider, acquired Clarkson Textiles Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition provides Mobus with better access to future technological breakthroughs, and a focus on new technology, service, and quality will underlie the company’s future path, with an emphasis on enhancing all aspects of sustainability. Clarkson Textiles Ltd. is a UK-based manufacturer of flame-resistant fabrics used in the healthcare industry, hospitality industry, and universities.



The countries covered in the fire-resistant fabric market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fire-resistant fabrics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fire-resistant fabrics market statistics, including fire-resistant fabrics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fire-resistant fabrics market share, detailed fire-resistant fabrics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fire-resistant fabrics industry. This fire-resistant fabrics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

