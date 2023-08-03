New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479826/?utm_source=GNW

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is expected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2022 to $4.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is expected to reach $5.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market consists of the sale of resin, industrial sheets, coatings, pipes, and adhesives.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) refers to a high-temperature thermoplastic that is produced by the chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. CPVC materials exhibit high mechanical strength, impact resistance, and flame-retardant properties which are used for plumbing applications in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in 2022. The regions covered in chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of production processes in chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) are solvent method, aqueous suspension method, solid phase method, and others.The solvent method refers to a method that uses a solvent to dissolve a specific substance from a mixture while leaving the other substances undissolved.



It includes injection grade and extrusion grade and is used in several applications, such as pipes and fittings, fire sprinkler systems, power cable casing, adhesives and coatings. The main end-user industries are construction, chemical, electrical and electronic, healthcare, agriculture, and others.



An upsurge in the number of building and construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market going forward.Building and construction projects refer to the planned process of constructing, renovating, refurbishing, retrofitting, or modifying a structure or other constructed asset.



Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride is primarily used in building and construction projects due to its flexibility, durability, chemical resistance, and ability to handle high temperatures in plumbing systems for residential and commercial buildings.Additionally, it handles industrial liquids as well as hot and cold-water supply pipelines.



For instance, in July 2021, according to the Department for Leveling Up, Housing, and Communities (DLUHC), a UK-based government department, construction of residential structures and houses grew by 4 % to 49,470 in the UK from 2020 to 2021.Further, compared to the prior year, building and construction in London significantly increased in 2021, rising by 18 % to 14,530.



Therefore, the upsurge in the number of building and construction projects is driving the growth of the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market.Major companies operating in the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), an India-based plastic pipe manufacturing company launched Prince OneFit with Corzan, a new innovative CPVC technology, in partnership with Lubrizol, a US-based manufacturer of CPVC compounds.Corzan CPVC technology is a high-performance piping technology that can transport harsh chemicals at high temperatures without corrosion concerns, making it suitable for tough processing applications.



It is an economical alternative to metal pipes and is resistant to internal and external corrosion, heat, UV resistance, flame, smoke, pressure, and impact.



In August 2022, Wavin B.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer of ground plastic pipe and fitting systems acquired Bow Plumbing Group Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Wavin B.V. aims to expand its product portfolio and leverage its global footprint and innovation capabilities to drive sustainable urban and residential development. Bow Plumbing Group Inc. is a Canada-based plastic pipes and fittings manufacturing company that produces chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), ABS, and PVC products for residential and commercial construction.



The countries covered in the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



