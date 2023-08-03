[Latest] Global Passenger Information Display System Market Size/Share Worth USD 55.9 Billion by 2030 at a 13.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Passenger Information Display System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Display Type (LCD, LED, Others), By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Passenger Information Display System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 24.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 55.9 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

An automated system called a passenger information display system is employed to give users of public transportation visual information about the condition and kind of service.

The need for the passenger information display system market is driven by an increase in the demand from passengers for accurate real-time transit information, improvements in the telecommunications sector to enable quicker data transfer, and an increase in the use of cloud & big data technologies among the transportation industry. Additionally, growing security concerns on public transportation increased funding for intelligent transportation systems, and an increase in the number of travelers utilizing public transportation are some factors propelling the growth of the worldwide passenger display system market.

Passengers at stations or cars can view real-time visual information on display devices. Display systems assist in integrating passenger data into dynamic displays that direct, educate, and keep passengers updated as they proceed. Wayfinding, gates, departures, emergency information, and real-time, context-based updates are all shared through the display systems. These systems reduce missed transfers and wait times with real-time arrivals and departures pushed directly to screens throughout terminals. They also assist in delivering news, advertisements, safety and emergency messages, and entertainment content for the efficient and prompt delivery of information to passengers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for passenger information display systems will increase as more transportation companies strive to give customers accurate and reliable real-time travel information. Some market growth drivers include the rising use of mobile devices, the internet, and the need for passengers and travelers to look for factual information to improve connectivity and safe travel.

The demand for sophisticated transportation systems and rising lot usage in the transportation sector are driving the growth of the passenger information display system market. One of the major factors driving the market expansion for traveler data frameworks is the growing need for passengers for accurate and reliable continual trip data. In addition, a rise in demand for intelligent transportation systems, along with advancements in media transmission to enable faster information transfer capabilities, is fueling the market growth.

Additionally, the need for smart transportation systems is growing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the cloud, and significant information improvements in the transportation sector are boosting the sales of traveler data displays worldwide.

The market is anticipated to grow due to the rising number of passengers using public transportation services. Despite a decline in demand for public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of lockdowns, there has been strong growth in total passenger journeys over the past three years, and this growth is anticipated to continue in the years to come.

Due to an increase in corporate investments made by various corporations in developing nations like China and India, the passenger information display system market is driving. Additionally, to keep up with the fierce competition in the market and boost productivity, corporate firms are increasing their investments in passenger display system software along with strong economic growth and expansion in the services sector.

Restraints

Strict transportation regulatory rules are the constraint. COVID-19’s effects on the raw material supply chain have created additional difficulties that must be overcome. It may hamper the growth of the global passenger information display system market.

Opportunities

Big data and analytics would speed up decision-making and give more control over public transportation systems in the market for passenger information displays. It not only reduces decision-making latency for linked devices but also offers more scalability. Additionally, because cloud platforms have built-in security, data management, and data analytics, providers of passenger information display systems are using them to store and process enormous volumes of data.

Edge analytics gathers, observes, and analyzes data from network devices, including sensors, routers, gateways, and switches at the network’s edge. Edge analytics would provide closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and security cameras with fast analytical capabilities in the dense ecosystem of smart public transit. Therefore, it would be a profitable opportunity for manufacturers of passenger information display systems to implement this technology and offer the industry substantial growth potential.

Challenges

Installation of a passenger information display system is expensive since it necessitates a complete overhaul of the current system. Railways and municipal bus services are originally under government control in most nations. Governments all across the world place a high priority on building airports and metro systems while investing little or nothing in trains and buses. Additionally, a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy at all levels slows decision-making, influencing the adoption of innovative technology like passenger information display systems.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Passenger Information Display System market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Passenger Information Display System market forward?

What are the Passenger Information Display System Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Passenger Information Display System Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Passenger Information Display System market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

Based on display type, the liquid crystal display (LCD) category is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR and is projected to be in a dominant position in the future. Due to its ability to survive various environmental difficulties, the sturdy, digital LCD passenger display has increased in popularity. The popularity of LCD technology is also being fueled by several characteristics offered by these solutions, including static content, one- or double-sided boards, bicolor, and the availability of indoor as well as outdoor solutions.

Based on transportation mode, the airways segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution due to the increase in passenger display system deployment at big airports for each terminal or major airline.

Regional Snapshots

North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the passenger information display system market. Many businesses in the area have quickly embraced and invested in cutting-edge technology like big data, analytics, and cloud platforms.

The existence of major corporations and the rising need among companies to automate corporate decision-making processes to boost efficiency are other factors that fuel the growth of the passenger information display system market. Due to its dominance in North America, the U.S. has seen rapid advancements in automobile technology, high usage requirements, and the quality of wire and cable. The need for information display is dominating in this region due to the number of travelers during the forecasted period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.87 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 55.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.2% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players ALSTOM, HITACHI LTD., INDRA SISTEMAS S.A., MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, CUBIC CORPORATION, SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ELECTRONICS LIMITED (ST ENGINEERING), TELESTE CORPORATION, SIEMENS AG, THALES GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION., and Others Key Segment By Display Type, Transportation Mode, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent developments.

Perpetuum, a British rail technology company that was a pioneer in providing digital solutions for enhancing train dependability and performance, was bought by Hitachi Rail. Perpetuum’s digital solutions would broaden the use of the technological solutions in Hitachi’s worldwide transportation portfolio as part of the agreement.

Key Players

ALSTOM

HITACHI, LTD.

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

CUBIC CORPORATION

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ELECTRONICS LIMITED (ST ENGINEERING)

TELESTE CORPORATION

SIEMENS AG

THALES GROUP

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Others

Segments covered in the report

By Display Type

LCD

LED

Others

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

