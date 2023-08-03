Toll Brothers Announces Chimney Creek Model Home Grand Opening in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Chimney Creek, a new community of luxury single-family homes and resort-style amenities in Cumming, Georgia.



The highly anticipated Chimney Creek model homes blend luxury living and contemporary design with modern details, innovative architecture, stunning interior design, and merchandising. The architectural designs of the homes at Chimney Creek are unmatched, featuring open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,800 to 3,500+ square feet, offering two stories and five bedrooms. The onsite amenities at Chimney Creek include a private recreation center, pool, cabana, pickleball, and tennis courts.

“We’ve experienced tremendous interest at Chimney Creek since our community opened earlier this summer, and we are so excited to debut our stunning model homes to our Toll Brothers home buyers,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Chimney Creek welcomes home buyers to a life where elegance, convenience, and the beauty of Georgia harmoniously intertwine.”





Homeowners will enjoy incredible views in a picturesque Cumming location in Forsyth County, with lush parks and outdoor recreational opportunities nearby. With easy access to major roadways, State Route 20, Highway 369, and Georgia Highway 400, shopping and dining are a short drive away.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in Chimney Creek, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view Toll Brothers model homes, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87fa8e8b-1e55-41c9-92e9-bae71d168fdc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84b6dc3d-b76c-4f30-9a8d-d87b0e69a769

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)