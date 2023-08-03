The Valence SaaS Security Platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Security today announced the availability of its Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Valence Security customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



While SaaS (software as a service) helps organizations improve productivity and agility, it also adds complexity to the enterprise environment as IT security teams need to have visibility and control over their SaaS risks. The Valence platform allows security teams to protect their business-critical SaaS applications from risks associated with misconfigurations, SaaS-to-SaaS integrations, external data shares and identities and permissions. Valence covers SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) use cases, empowers security teams to prioritize SaaS security risks and enables automated and decentralized remediation workflows across the distributed organization.

“SaaS adoption has skyrocketed in the past few years with procurement, deployment and management primarily by non-IT business units,” co-founder and CEO Yoni Shohet explained. “Malicious actors are leveraging complex SaaS configurations to execute attacks that leverage unmanaged identities, third-party OAuth and other misconfigurations. Our goal at Valence is to allow security teams to collaborate with their business units to enable secure SaaS adoption and accelerate business productivity.”

The Valence platform addresses the needs of businesses and security teams by ensuring that security decisions are made in the relevant business context. One focus is on shifting perceptions and getting users who work with security teams to see them as business enablers, not impediments. This is accomplished by engaging with business users in the platform’s automated remediation workflows. By enabling collaboration at scale, business users are empowered to make better security decisions, and security teams save precious time on manual tasks and investigations.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Valence Security to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

About Valence

Valence Security is the first security company to offer collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity and misconfiguration risks with scalable policy enforcement and automated workflows.

With Valence, security teams can secure their critical SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Slack and ensure continuous compliance with internal policies, industry standards and regulations, without impeding business productivity or the speed of SaaS adoption.

Valence Security is a proud member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

