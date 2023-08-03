With 6.5% CAGR, Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 4600 Million by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market By Diagnosis (Physical Examination And Others), By Treatment (Antifungal, Antibiotics, Antiseptics, Steroid, Botulinum Toxin, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global angular cheilitis treatment market size was valued at around USD 2800 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4600 million by 2030.”

Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market Overview:

Angular cheilitis is an inflammation-related disorder that commonly affects the corners of the mouth or oral commissures. In addition to these names, it is also known as perleche (perlèche), cheilosis, angular stomatitis, and rhagades. Angular cheilitis develops at the angles of the mouth, where two distinct types of skin lining converge and function as a hinge. The facial skin's squamous epithelium encounters the oral mucosa, the lining of the mouth cavity. Due to their frequent use for eating, drinking, and conversing, they are susceptible to stress and harm.

The most common cause of angular cheilitis is eczematous cheilitis, a type of irritating contact dermatitis that develops when the corners of the mouth are repeatedly exposed to saliva and its digestive enzymes. The angular cheilitis treatment market is being driven by a number of factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising incidence of angular cheilitis, and the rising investment in R&D.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/angular-cheilitis-treatment-market











Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the angular cheilitis treatment market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Angular Cheilitis Treatment market size was worth around USD 2800 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 4600 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The growing prevalence of angular cheilitis is expected to drive angular cheilitis treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the diagnosis, the physical examination segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the antibiotics segment is expected to capture a significant portion of the market share over the forecast period. Based on the end user, the specialty clinics segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share of the market over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global angular cheilitis treatment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global angular cheilitis treatment market include;

Abbott

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Endo International Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cipla Inc

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Zydus Group

Lupin

Bayer AG

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lupin

Aurobindo Pharma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Alkem Labs Ltd

Cosette Pharmaceuticals

GSK Plc.

Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/angular-cheilitis-treatment-market



Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Rising older population and angular cheilitis prevalence fuel market growth

The rising incidence of angular cheilitis and the growing elderly population are expected to fuel the growth of the global angular cheilitis treatment market over the forecast period. Angular cheilitis, for example, affects an estimated 0.7% of the population, making it a moderately prevalent condition. Additionally prevalent in children, those in their 30s to 60s are most apt to experience it. According to a 2014 study, for every 1,000 individuals, there were 2.5 cases of herpes labialis and 1.9 cases of angular cheilitis.

Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market: Restraints

Preference for home remedies hamper the market growth

Some individuals may choose to treat Angular Cheilitis with home remedies or over-the-counter products instead of seeking medical treatment. Numerous home remedy products, including aloe vera gel, honey, virgin coconut oil, baking soda, cucumber, and cocoa butter, can treat these conditions. Consequently, the preference for home remedies over pharmaceutical treatment is anticipated to hinder the development of the angular cheilitis treatment market over the forecast period.

Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Angular Cheilitis Treatment industry is segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the diagnosis, the global market is bifurcated into physical examination and others. The physical examination segment is expected to hold the largest angular cheilitis treatment market share over the forecast period. Based on the treatment, the global Angular Cheilitis Treatment industry is divided into antifungal, antibiotics, antiseptics, steroids, botulinum toxin, and others. The antibiotics segment is expected to capture a significant portion of the market share over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others. The specialty clinics segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share of the market over the projected period. Based on distribution channel, the global angular cheilitis treatment industry is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy.

Browse Complete Report Here | Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market By Diagnosis (Physical Examination And Others), By Treatment (Antifungal, Antibiotics, Antiseptics, Steroid, Botulinum Toxin, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Overview:

North America is anticipated to lead the market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global angular cheilitis treatment market during the forecast period. The region's market expansion is attributable to the ageing population and the rising incidence of diabetes. According to the United States Census Bureau, one in six people in the United States were 65 or elderly in 2020. In 1920, this proportion was less than 1 in 20. The senior population increased by 50.9 million between 1920 and 2020, from 4.9 million (or 4.7% of the total U.S. population) to 55.8 million (16.8%). In addition, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that nearly 11% of Americans, or over 34 million people, have diabetes. Consequently, these factors fuel market expansion in the region over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2800 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 4600 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Abbott, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Endo International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Zydus Group, Lupin, Bayer AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alkem Labs Ltd, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, GSK Plc., Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc and Akorn Operating Company LLC among others. Segments Covered By Diagnosis, By Treatment, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7405



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global angular cheilitis treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Diagnosis

Physical Examination

Others

By Treatment

Antifungal

Antibiotics



Antiseptics

Steroid

Botulinum Toxin

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/angular-cheilitis-treatment-market



What Report Offers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Orotic Aciduria Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/orotic-aciduria-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: Recording Chart Paper Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/recording-chart-paper-market-size



| Global Industry Trends and Forecast: Oral Spray Market | Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oral-spray-market



| Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: Carboprost Tromethamine Market | Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carboprost-tromethamine-market-size



| Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: Effervescent Tablet Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/effervescent-tablet-market



| Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market Industry Insights, Growth, Trends and Forecast: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/atrophic-scars-treatment-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

