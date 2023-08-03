SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Rain Oncology Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2023 – (NASDAQ: RAIN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Rain Oncology Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of RAIN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, on May 22, 2023, the Company announced that milademetan failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival in the MANTRA study. Moreover, the Company announced adverse event findings that, according to analysts, indicated that the dosing schedule had not been optimized prior to commencing the study. In response to the announcement, Rain’s stock price substantially dropped from $9.93 per share to $1.22 per share, eliminating approximately $316 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 12, 2023.

