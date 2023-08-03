Redwood Living, Inc. reports strong development start to 2023

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., is off to an exceptionally strong 2023 with a number of new neighborhoods in development and recently opened throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

“We’re pleased with our strong trajectory through the first half of 2023,” said Steve Kimmelman, Chief Executive Officer at Redwood. “Our pipeline puts us on pace to achieve our goal of reaching 16,000 occupied apartment homes in our portfolio, bringing a much-needed approach to the multifamily industry that our markets are clearly embracing.”



Redwood’s recently opened neighborhoods and those in development include:

Redwood Brunswick Hills

Location: 4356 Red Ivy Drive in Brunswick Hills, Ohio

Situated off Pearl Road and Sleepy Hollow with convenient access to nearby shopping and dining options.

Number of apartments: 103

Number of floor plans: 5

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $1,749

Redwood Charlotte Harris Houston Road

Location: 5110 Red Alder Lane in Charlotte, N.C.

This neighborhood is adjacent to the University of North Carolina campus and is located 16 miles from Downtown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy convenient access to some of Charlotte’s best commercial and entertainment destinations, including Concord Mills, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte Motor Speedway and several parks and golf courses.

Number of apartments: 73

Number of floor plans: 5

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly rent: starts at $1,999

Redwood Delta Township Willow Highway

Location: 7877 Celosia Drive in Delta Township, Mich.

This neighborhood is located near the corner of Willow Highway and Canal Street within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Number of apartments: 87

Number of floor plans: 6

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $1,799



Redwood Kannapolis

Location: 5476 Milestone Avenue in Kannapolis, N.C.

Ideally situated within minutes of Oak Avenue Mall, Vietnam Veterans Park and Frank Liske Park, along with the region’s picturesque running and biking trails. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to downtown via Interstate 85 or Amtrak.

Number of apartments: 159

Number of floor plans: 7

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly rent: starts at $1,999



Redwood Norton

Location: 3599 Redwood Boulevard in Norton, Ohio

Redwood Norton is ideally located near many points of interest, including Columbia Woods Park, Akron-Summit County Public Library, Summit Mall and the Montrose shopping area, as well as Akron-Canton Airport.

Number of apartments: 174

Number of floor plans: 4

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $1,799

Redwood Oswego

Location: 317 Madrone Drive

Situated at the southeast corner of Orchard Road and Mill Road near Oswego Village Square Park, Washington Park and Wormely Heritage Park, Little Hite School Museum, Fox Bend Golf Course and Prairie Point Community Park.

Number of apartments: 103 in Phase I and 84 in Phase II

Number of floor plans: 5

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $2,200

Redwood Portage

Location: 1201 Snowapple Avenue in Portage, Mich.

Redwood Portage spans 18.5 acres at Lovers Lane and Centre, next to Celery Flats Historical Area.

Number of apartments: 109

Number of floor plans: 8

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly rent: starts at $1,849

Redwood South Lebanon

Location: 4537 A Redhewn Lane in South Lebanon, Ohio

Located at the southeast corner of Mason Morrow Milgrove Road and Sutton Drive within close proximity to retail, dining and Kings Island.

Number of apartments: 110

Number of floor plans: 7

Square footage range: 1,294-1,710

Monthly rent: starts at $1,899



Redwood Troutman

Location: 145 Macel Drive in Troutman, N.C.

Ideally located near recreational offerings such as Alex Cooper Park, Lake Norman State Park and Kids@Play, along with several retail destinations.

Number of apartments: 96

Number of floor plans: 6

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly rent: starts at $1,674

Redwood Troy Arthur Road

Location: 1030 Office Redharvest Drive in Troy, Ohio

Number of apartments: 130

Number of floor plans: 8

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly rent: starts at $1,699

Redwood Vandalia

Location: 7212 Redwood Forest Drive in Vandalia, Ohio

Situated within minutes of popular city amenities, such as Charleston Falls Preserve, Benchwood Station, Montgomery County Bark Park and the city’s state-of-the-art recreation center.

Number of apartments: 171

Number of floor plans: 7

Square footage range: 1,326-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $1,799

Redwood Volo

Location: 901 Wood Rose Drive

This neighborhood is located at the northeast corner of N. Ellis Drive and N. Gilmer Road, offering convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments, as well as Wauconda Area Public Library and River East Public Library. Residents can also enjoy nearby Fish Lake, Marl Flat Forest Preserve, Volo Sledding Hill, Singing Hill Forest Preserve and Jurassic Gardens.

Number of apartments: 132

Number of floor plans: 6

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: starts at $2,350

Redwood continually plans for strategic expansions, and the current pipeline is robust, with multiple new neighborhoods scheduled to open by the end of the year as well as additional phases in existing neighborhoods.

“As we look toward the next six to 12 months, the Chicagoland and Omaha areas will be geographic focuses and we anticipate continued leasing momentum and new development accordingly,” said Kimmelman.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with individual street addresses. Redwood apartment homes include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage.

Additional advantages that come with living in a Redwood apartment include spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, full-size appliances, vaulted ceilings, bonus living space, personal patios and pet-friendly accommodations, among others.

Redwood has developed 16,000+ apartment homes and manages 130+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas and continues to expand.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

