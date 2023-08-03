INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Discover Financial Services of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NYSE: DFS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Discover Financial Services:



On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007. Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023. Discover stock price fell sharply from $121.85 per share on July 19, 2023 to $102.44 on July 20, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Discover investors. If you incurred a loss on your DFS investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/discover-loss-submission-form/?id=42920&from=3

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

