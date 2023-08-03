INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Toast, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NYSE: TOST)

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Toast, Inc.:



On or around September 22, 2021, Toast conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling over 21.7 million shares priced at $40.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2023, Toast issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Toast reported earnings per share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.01. On this news, Toast's stock price fell $5.93 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $20.03 per share on February 16, 2023. Then, on July 19, 2023, Toast announced the removal of a $0.99 order processing fee from the Company's new version of its digital ordering suite. The processing fee, announced in June 2023, had prompted widespread complaints from restaurant operators. On this news, Toast's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 19, 2023 from $26.76 per share on July 18, 2023 to $22.56.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Toast investors. If you incurred a loss on your TOST investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

