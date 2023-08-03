Collegium Reports Record 1H’23 Net Revenue of $280.3 Million, Up 35% Year-over-Year

– Q2’23 Net Revenue of $135.5 Million, Up 10% Year-over-Year –



– Q2’23 GAAP Net Income of $13.0 Million –

– Q2’23 Adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 Million, Up 21% Year-over-Year –

– Board of Directors has Authorized $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program –

– Reaffirmed Full Year 2023 Guidance –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“We are on track to make 2023 a banner year. In the first half of the year, we achieved strong financial results, and we are well positioned to deliver on our financial and strategic objectives in the second half of the year,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “The Board of Directors’ authorization of a $50 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program reinforces our confidence in the business and commitment to deliver value to our shareholders through effective deployment of our balance sheet. For the remainder of 2023, we are focused on maximizing the potential of our pain portfolio, executing on our capital deployment strategy and taking actions to position the company for growth in 2024.”

“In the second quarter, we generated strong financial results characterized by year-over-year double-digit revenue growth, disciplined expense management and strong operating cash flows,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. "We delivered a strong performance in the first half, and we expect revenues to increase and expenses to decrease in the second half of 2023.”

Recent Business Highlights

Generated Belbuca ® total prescription growth of 3.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

total prescription growth of 3.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Increased Xtampza ® ER revenue 24% year-over-year to $41.2 million.

ER revenue 24% year-over-year to $41.2 million. Grew Nucynta Franchise revenue 8% year-over-year to $47.3 million.

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Nucynta ® OS and Nucynta ® IR for use in children (ages six and up). This is an important step in the pursuit of a pediatric extension which would extend exclusivity of the Nucynta Franchise an additional six months (December 2025 with a pediatric extension).

OS and Nucynta IR for use in children (ages six and up). This is an important step in the pursuit of a pediatric extension which would extend exclusivity of the Nucynta Franchise an additional six months (December 2025 with a pediatric extension). Board of Directors authorized a $50 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program.



Financial Guidance for 2023

The Company reaffirms its full-year 2023 guidance for Product Revenues, Net, Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA:





Product Revenues, Net $565.0 to $580.0 million Adjusted Operating Expenses

(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation) $135.0 to $145.0 million Adjusted EBITDA

(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation) $355.0 to $370.0 million

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Product revenues, net were $135.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “2023 Quarter”), compared to $123.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “2022 Quarter”), representing a 10% increase year-over-year.

GAAP operating expenses were $38.2 million for the 2023 Quarter, compared to $41.3 million for the 2022 Quarter, representing a 7% decrease year over year. Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation expense and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations, were $31.1 million for the 2023 Quarter, compared to $32.0 million for the 2022 Quarter, representing a 3% decrease year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the 2023 Quarter was $13.0 million, with $0.38 GAAP earnings per share (basic) and $0.34 GAAP earnings per share (diluted), compared to GAAP net loss for the 2022 Quarter of $(5.2) million, with $(0.15) GAAP loss per share (basic and diluted). Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the 2023 Quarter was $52.5 million, with $1.26 adjusted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the 2022 Quarter of $41.0 million, with $1.07 adjusted earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 Quarter was $85.8 million, compared to $71.2 million for the 2022 Quarter, representing a 21% increase year-over-year.

The Company exited the 2023 Quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $325.5 million, up from $173.7 million as of December 31, 2022.



Conference Call Information

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate our business as we believe they provide additional information on the performance of our business. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with our results under GAAP, provide analysts, investors, lenders and other third parties insight into our view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide supplementary information that may be useful to analysts, investors, lenders, and other third parties in assessing our performance and results from period to period. We report these non-GAAP financial measures to portray the results of our operations prior to considering certain income statement elements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

In our quarterly and annual reports, earnings press releases and conference calls, we may discuss the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, the benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA, as used by us, may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are several limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent, such as:

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated or amortized may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;

we exclude stock-based compensation expense from adjusted EBITDA although (a) it has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (b) if we did not pay out a portion of our compensation in the form of stock-based compensation, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect our cash position;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the benefit from or provision for income taxes or the cash requirements to pay taxes;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

we exclude impairment expenses from adjusted EBITDA and, although these are non-cash expenses, the asset being impaired may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;

we exclude restructuring expenses from adjusted EBITDA. Restructuring expenses primarily include employee severance and contract termination costs that are not related to acquisitions. The amount and/or frequency of these restructuring expenses are not part of our underlying business;

we exclude litigation settlements from adjusted EBITDA, as well as any applicable income items or credit adjustments due to subsequent changes in estimates. This does not include our legal fees to defend claims, which are expensed as incurred;

we exclude acquisition related expenses as the amount and/or frequency of these expenses are not part of our underlying business. Acquisition related expenses include transaction costs, which primarily consisted of financial advisory, banking, legal, and regulatory fees, and other consulting fees, incurred to complete the acquisition, employee-related expenses (severance cost and benefits) for terminated employees after the acquisition, and miscellaneous other acquisition related expenses incurred;

we exclude recognition of the step-up basis in inventory from acquisitions (i.e., the adjustment to record inventory from historic cost to fair value at acquisition) as the adjustment does not reflect the ongoing expense associated with sale of our products as part of our underlying business; and

we exclude losses on extinguishments of debt as these expenses are episodic in nature and do not directly correlate to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis.



Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude significant income and expense items that are non-cash or not indicative of ongoing operations, including consideration of the tax effect of the adjustments. Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents adjusted net income per share. Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted is calculated in accordance with the treasury stock, if-converted, or contingently issuable accounting methods, depending on the nature of the security.

Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the Company is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expense and litigation settlements. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that are outside of the Company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. While the Company is unable to address the probable significance of these items, they could have a material impact on GAAP net income and operating expenses for the guidance period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating expenses would imply a degree of precision and certainty as to these future items that does not exist and could be confusing to investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,749 $ 173,688 Marketable securities 41,721 — Accounts receivable, net 167,479 183,119 Inventory 26,026 46,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,322 16,681 Property and equipment, net 18,040 19,521 Operating lease assets 6,452 6,861 Intangible assets, net 492,539 567,468 Restricted cash 1,047 2,547 Deferred tax assets 24,606 23,950 Other noncurrent assets 74 100 Goodwill 133,857 133,695 Total assets $ 1,213,912 $ 1,174,131 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 37,665 39,623 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 213,089 230,491 Term notes payable 493,231 560,078 Convertible senior notes 261,521 140,873 Operating lease liabilities 7,601 8,224 Shareholders’ equity 200,805 194,842 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,213,912 $ 1,174,131





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product revenues, net $ 135,546 $ 123,549 $ 280,313 $ 207,300 Cost of product revenues Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization) 24,257 33,684 54,156 50,016 Intangible asset amortization 37,463 37,501 74,929 56,424 Total cost of products revenues 61,720 71,185 129,085 106,440 Gross profit 73,826 52,364 151,228 100,860 Operating expenses Research and development — — — 3,983 Selling, general and administrative 38,193 41,254 90,968 95,782 Total operating expenses 38,193 41,254 90,968 99,765 Income from operations 35,633 11,110 60,260 1,095 Interest expense (21,863 ) (17,761 ) (43,290 ) (23,592 ) Interest income 4,027 5 6,774 9 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (23,504 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 17,797 (6,646 ) 240 (22,488 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,790 (1,455 ) 4,659 (4,228 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,007 $ (5,191 ) $ (4,419 ) $ (18,260 ) Earnings (loss) per share — basic $ 0.38 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average shares — basic 34,622,284 34,001,553 34,471,624 33,838,638 Earnings (loss) per share — diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average shares — diluted 42,849,952 34,001,553 34,471,624 33,838,638





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,007 $ (5,191 ) $ (4,419 ) $ (18,260 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 21,863 17,761 43,290 23,592 Interest income (4,027 ) (5 ) (6,774 ) (9 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 23,504 — Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,790 (1,455 ) 4,659 (4,228 ) Depreciation 895 656 1,712 1,371 Amortization 37,463 37,501 74,929 56,424 Stock-based compensation expense 7,072 5,692 13,107 11,827 Litigation settlements — — 8,500 — Acquisition related expenses — 3,579 — 30,746 Recognition of step-up basis in inventory 4,748 12,638 14,918 13,241 Total adjustments $ 72,804 $ 76,367 $ 177,845 $ 132,964 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,811 $ 71,176 $ 173,426 $ 114,704





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating expenses $ 38,193 $ 41,254 $ 90,968 $ 99,765 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,072 5,692 13,107 11,827 Litigation settlements — — 8,500 — Acquisition related expenses — 3,579 — 30,746 Total adjustments $ 7,072 $ 9,271 $ 21,607 $ 42,573 Adjusted operating expenses $ 31,121 $ 31,983 $ 69,361 $ 57,192





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,007 $ (5,191 ) $ (4,419 ) $ (18,260 ) Adjustments: Non-cash interest expense 2,261 2,522 4,548 3,435 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 23,504 — Amortization 37,463 37,501 74,929 56,424 Stock-based compensation expense 7,072 5,692 13,107 11,827 Litigation settlements — — 8,500 — Acquisition related expenses — 3,579 — 30,746 Recognition of step-up basis in inventory 4,748 12,638 14,918 13,241 Income tax effect of above adjustments(1) (12,100 ) (15,737 ) (30,974 ) (29,408 ) Total adjustments $ 39,444 $ 46,195 $ 108,532 $ 86,265 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 52,451 $ 41,004 $ 104,113 $ 68,005 Adjusted weighted-average shares — diluted(2) 42,849,952 39,256,685 41,485,868 39,290,207 Adjusted earnings per share(2) $ 1.26 $ 1.07 $ 2.57 $ 1.78



