WW International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

| Source: WW International Inc. WW International Inc.

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

  • End of Period Subscribers of 4.1 million
  • Revenues of $226.8 million
  • Operating Income of $26.3 million; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges and acquisition transaction costs, adjusted operating income of $33.9 million
  • Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance Updates:
    • Revenues are expected to be in the range of $890.0 million to $910.0 million
    • Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $39.0 million to $51.0 million; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges and acquisition transaction costs, adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

“Our second quarter results give me further confidence that we are on the right trajectory,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “Sign ups for our WeightWatchers® business, excluding Clinical, were up year-over-year in the second quarter, delivering a return to sign up growth one quarter earlier than previously forecast. We are raising our expectation for year end 2023 total subscribers to be 3.7 million. With our portfolio of solutions to improve weight health, we are leading the movement of this positive category shift across science, culture, and communities.”

“We ended Q2 with 4.1 million subscribers. This is the first time in the Company’s reporting history that we have achieved an in-year quarter-over-quarter total subscriber step up.” said Heather Stark, the Company’s CFO. “While, as anticipated, revenue was down year-over-year primarily due to the headwinds from 2022’s ending subscriber base, our actions to optimize our real estate footprint and organizational structure drove record high adjusted gross margin. Given encouraging subscriber trends and improved margins, we now expect full year adjusted operating income to be towards the high end of our previously provided guidance range, despite modestly reduced revenue expectations.”

Q2 2023 Consolidated Results

     % Change
 % Change
Adjusted for
Constant
Currency(1)
 Three Months Ended  
 July 1, July 2,  
  2023    2022   
(in millions except percentages and per share amounts)
       
Subscription Revenues, net$212.1  $240.4  (11.8%) (11.7%)
Product Sales and Other, net 14.7   29.1  (49.5%) (49.3%)
Revenues, net$226.8  $269.5  (15.8%) (15.8%)
Gross Profit$143.2  $163.0  (12.1%) (12.2%)
Non-GAAP Adjustments(1)       
Net Restructuring Charges(2) 0.7   3.9     
Adjusted Gross Profit(1)$143.8  $166.9  (13.8%) (13.8%)
Operating Income$26.3   13.4  96.9% 95.9%
Non-GAAP Adjustments(1)       
Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments -   26.4     
Net Restructuring Charges(2) 2.7   18.6     
Acquisition Transaction Costs 4.9   -     
Adjusted Operating Income(1)$33.9  $58.3  (42.0%) (42.2%)
Net Income (Loss)$50.8  ($4.6) (100.0%)* (100.0%)*
EPS$0.65  ($0.07) (100.0%)* (100.0%)*
             
Total Paid Weeks  53.4   57.5  (7.2%) N/A
Digital(3) Paid Weeks 43.2   47.3  (8.5%) N/A
Workshops + Digital(4) Paid Weeks 9.8   10.2  (4.6%) N/A
Clinical(5) Paid Weeks 0.4   -  N/A N/A
             
End of Period Subscribers(6) 4.1   4.3  (4.3%) N/A
Digital Subscribers 3.3   3.4  (3.2%) N/A
Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7   0.8  (13.0%) N/A
Clinical Subscribers 0.0   -  N/A N/A
___________________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

*Note: Percentage in excess of 100.0%.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company’s previously disclosed 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith.
(3) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable).
(4) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers, including former Digital 360 members (as applicable). It also formerly included the provision of access to workshops for members who did not subscribe to commitment plans, which included the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.
(5) “Clinical” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s clinical product offerings included in its Sequence program.
(6) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers, Workshops + Digital subscribers, and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations.
 

Q2 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

  • End of Period Subscribers in Q2 2023 were down 4.3% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital and Workshops + Digital businesses, partially offset by the inclusion of 37 thousand Clinical subscribers. Q2 2023 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 3.2% versus the prior year period. Q2 2023 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 13.0% versus the prior year period.
  • Total Paid Weeks in Q2 2023 were down 7.2% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital and Workshops + Digital businesses, partially offset by the inclusion of 355 thousand Clinical paid weeks. Q2 2023 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 8.5% versus the prior year period. Q2 2023 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 4.6% versus the prior year period.
  • Revenues in Q2 2023 were $226.8 million. On a constant currency basis, Q2 2023 revenues decreased 15.8% versus the prior year period.

    • Subscription Revenues in Q2 2023 were $212.1 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 11.7% versus the prior year period, benefitting from the inclusion of $7.6 million in Clinical subscription revenues.

    • Product Sales and Other in Q2 2023 were $14.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 49.3% versus the prior year period driven by the planned reductions of the consumer products business.
  • Gross Profit in Q2 2023 was $143.2 million, compared to $163.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit in Q2 2023, which excluded the net impact of $0.7 million of restructuring charges, was $143.8 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q2 2022, which excluded the net impact of $3.9 million of restructuring charges, was $166.9 million.

    • Gross Margin in Q2 2023 was 63.1%, as compared to 60.5% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q2 2023 was 63.4%, up 150 basis points from an adjusted gross margin of 61.9% in the prior year period, primarily driven by actions to reduce the fixed cost base within the Workshops + Digital business.

  • Operating Income in Q2 2023 was $26.3 million, compared to operating income of $13.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q2 2023, which excluded the net impact of $2.7 million of restructuring charges and $4.9 million of acquisition transaction costs, was $33.9 million. Adjusted operating income in Q2 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $26.4 million and the net impact of $18.6 million of restructuring charges, was $58.3 million.
  • Income Tax Benefit in Q2 2023 was $48.1 million, which reflected the impact of an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate driven by a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance. In the prior year period, income tax was a benefit of $2.9 million.
  • Net Income (Loss) in Q2 2023 was $50.8 million compared to net loss of $4.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted earnings per share in Q2 2023 was $0.65 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.07 in the prior year period.
    • Certain items affect year-over-year comparability.
      • Q2 2023 diluted earnings per share incorporated the positive impact of $0.69 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:
        • $0.77 per diluted share positive tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance, mentioned above.
        • $0.05 per diluted share negative impact from acquisition transaction costs.
        • $0.03 per diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges.
      • Q2 2022 diluted net loss per share incorporated the negative impact of $0.47 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:
        • $0.30 per diluted share negative impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges.
        • $0.20 per diluted share net negative impact of restructuring charges.
        • $0.03 per diluted share tax benefit due to out-of-period income tax adjustments.

Other Items

  • Cash balance as of July 1, 2023 was $91.4 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • 2023 Restructuring Plan: In connection with the previously announced 2023 restructuring plan, the Company recorded aggregate restructuring charges of approximately $1.8 million in Q2 2023. The Company expects to record up to $10.0 million of additional aggregate restructuring charges during the remainder of fiscal 2023.
  • Sequence Acquisition: As previously announced, on April 10, 2023, WW completed its acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., d/b/a Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers specializing in chronic weight management. Sequence results are now reflected in the Company’s financials as well as certain metrics are included in the Clinical line of business.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its full year fiscal 2023 guidance:

  • Revenues are expected to be in the range of $890.0 million to $910.0 million, compared to previously provided $910.0 million to $930.0 million, reflecting near-term supply constraints in the Clinical business and a subscriber mix shift.
  • Operating income is expected to be in the range of $39.0 million to $51.0 million. Adjusted operating income, which excludes the net impact of restructuring charges and acquisition transaction costs, is now expected to be towards the high end of the previously provided range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross margin, operating (loss) income, operating (loss) income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023 to exclude (a) the net impact of (w) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 plan”), (x) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”) or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2022 plan, as applicable, (y) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”) or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”) and (b) the impact of certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence (as defined below); (ii) the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for the Company's franchise rights acquired related to its Canada and New Zealand units of account and the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to the its wholly-owned subsidiary Kurbo, Inc. (“Kurbo”) and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan; and (iii) the first six months of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for the Company's franchise rights acquired related to its Canada and New Zealand units of account and the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to Kurbo and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan, (y) charges associated with the 2021 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2020 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges and the impact of acquisition transaction costs ; and (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments and the net impact of restructuring charges. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments, net restructuring charges, and certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence (“Adjusted EBITDAS”); total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. Adjusted EBITDAS for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as presented herein was recast to reflect certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Sequence. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com

Media:
Kelsey Merkel
kelsey.merkel@ww.com

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, roadmap and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and on the consumer environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company's failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company's ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or its ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends or sentiment; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to transform its Workshops + Digital business strategy to meet the evolving needs of its members; the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of the Company's social media presence; the impact on the Company's reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners, including as a result of its acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., which is doing business as Sequence (“Sequence”) (the “Acquisition”); the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company's workforce; the Company's chief executive officer transition; the inability to renew certain of the Company's licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence, including as a result of the existing inflationary environment, the potential impact of political and social unrest and instability in the banking system as a result of several recent bank failures; the Company's ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures or collaborations, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses, including with respect to Sequence; the seasonal nature of the Company's principal business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or impede accessing resources; the Company's failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company's substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and its exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company's debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company's technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property, and foreign currency risks, which risks may be exacerbated as a result of the war in Ukraine; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; risks related to the Company's Acquisition, including risks that the Acquisition may not achieve its intended results; risks related to the Company's exposure to extensive and complex healthcare laws and regulations as a result of the Acquisition; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company's common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company's common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com). You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the SEC (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
     
     
  July 1, December 31,
   2023   2022 
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $91,446  $178,326 
Receivables (net of allowances: July 1, 2023 - $907 and December 31, 2022 - $976)  25,813   24,273 
Inventories  10,834   20,528 
Derivative receivable  10,546   11,748 
Prepaid income taxes  17,173   19,447 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  22,110   27,009 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  177,922   281,331 
Property and equipment, net  23,569   28,229 
Operating lease assets  58,019   75,696 
Franchise rights acquired  386,555   386,745 
Goodwill  246,208   155,998 
Other intangible assets, net  71,091   63,306 
Deferred income taxes  22,403   22,246 
Other noncurrent assets  15,716   14,879 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,001,483  $1,028,430 
LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $9,949  $17,955 
Accounts payable  21,998   18,890 
Salaries and wages payable  55,198   72,577 
Accrued marketing and advertising  12,290   17,927 
Accrued interest  5,333   5,289 
Other accrued liabilities  53,739   30,118 
Income taxes payable  7,198   1,646 
Deferred revenue  35,705   32,156 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  201,410   196,558 
Long-term debt, net  1,424,374   1,422,284 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  58,867   68,099 
Deferred income taxes  18,184   23,119 
Other  14,910   2,185 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,717,745   1,712,245 
     
TOTAL DEFICIT    
Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 130,048 shares issued at July 1, 2023 and 122,052 shares issued at December 31, 2022  0   0 
Treasury stock, at cost, 51,146 shares at July 1, 2023 and 51,496 shares at December 31, 2022  (3,079,073)  (3,097,304)
Retained earnings  2,370,340   2,418,959 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,529)  (5,470)
TOTAL DEFICIT  (716,262)  (683,815)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $1,001,483  $1,028,430 
     


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
     
     
  Three Months Ended
  July 1, July 2,
   2023   2022 
Subscription revenues, net (1)$212,140  $240,391 
Product sales and other, net (2) 14,690   29,063 
 Revenues, net 226,830   269,454 
Cost of subscription revenues (3) 71,378   84,129 
Cost of product sales and other 12,272   22,363 
 Cost of revenues 83,650   106,492 
 Gross profit 143,180   162,962 
Marketing expenses 51,119   51,857 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,744   71,319 
Franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments    26,420 
 Operating income 26,317   13,366 
Interest expense 24,075   19,255 
Other (income) expense, net (520)  1,613 
 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,762   (7,502)
Benefit from income taxes (48,066)  (2,879)
 Net income (loss)$50,828  $(4,623)
     
Earnings (net loss) per share   
 Basic$0.65  $(0.07)
 Diluted$0.65  $(0.07)
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding   
 Basic 78,007   70,305 
 Diluted 78,591   70,305 
     
     
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.   
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues”, net “Workshops + Digital Fees” and net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.
     


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
     
     
  Six Months Ended
  July 1, July 2,
   2023   2022 
Subscription revenues, net (1)$423,172  $497,376 
Product sales and other, net (2) 45,552   69,838 
 Revenues, net 468,724   567,214 
Cost of subscription revenues (3) 166,275   170,170 
Cost of product sales and other 39,758   53,985 
 Cost of revenues 206,033   224,155 
 Gross profit 262,691   343,059 
Marketing expenses 139,353   159,427 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,604   134,877 
Franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments    26,420 
 Operating (loss) income (2,266)  22,335 
Interest expense 46,921   37,926 
Other (income) expense, net (851)  1,956 
 Loss before income taxes (48,336)  (17,547)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 19,515   (4,681)
 Net loss$(67,851) $(12,866)
     
Net loss per share   
 Basic$(0.91) $(0.18)
 Diluted$(0.91) $(0.18)
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding   
 Basic 74,302   70,195 
 Diluted 74,302   70,195 
     
     
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.   
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues”, net “Workshops + Digital Fees” and net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.
     


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
     
     
  Six Months Ended
  July 1, July 2,
   2023   2022 
Operating activities:    
Net loss $(67,851) $(12,866)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used for) provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  24,869   22,792 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount  2,509   2,509 
Impairment of franchise rights acquired and goodwill     26,420 
Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets  189   112 
Share-based compensation expense  9,613   6,986 
Deferred tax benefit  (5,824)  (21,164)
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (143)  127 
Reserve for inventory obsolescence  3,153   2,565 
Foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss  (841)  2,229 
Changes in cash due to:    
Receivables  57   (7,499)
Inventories  6,886   (4,351)
Prepaid expenses  10,321   6,864 
Accounts payable  3,402   3,211 
Accrued liabilities  (19,536)  (1,039)
Deferred revenue  1,975   3,342 
Other long term assets and liabilities, net  (1,265)  (2,329)
Income taxes  5,429   (1,496)
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities  (27,057)  26,413 
Investing activities:    
Capital expenditures  (1,746)  (1,066)
Capitalized software expenditures  (17,907)  (18,019)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (38,362)  (4,350)
Other items, net  (8)  (20)
Cash used for investing activities  (58,023)  (23,455)
Financing activities:    
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (1,319)  (1,925)
Proceeds from stock options exercised  82    
Cash paid for acquisitions  (1,066)   
Other items, net  (38)  (61)
Cash used for financing activities  (2,341)  (1,986)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  541   (6,171)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (86,880)  (5,199)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  178,326   153,794 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $91,446  $148,595 
     


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
         
         
  Three Months Ended  
   July 1,  July 2, Variance
   2023  2022 
         
Digital Paid Weeks (1)       
North America 27,652  30,054 (8.0%)
International 15,595  17,197 (9.3%)
Total Digital Paid Weeks 43,246  47,251 (8.5%)
         
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)       
North America 7,374  7,701 (4.2%)
International 2,380  2,519 (5.5%)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 9,755  10,221 (4.6%)
         
Clinical Paid Weeks (1)       
North America 355   N/A
International    
Total Clinical Paid Weeks 355   N/A
         
Total Paid Weeks (1)       
North America 35,381  37,755 (6.3%)
International 17,975  19,716 (8.8%)
Total Paid Weeks 53,356  57,471 (7.2%)
         
End of Period Digital Subscribers (2)       
North America 2,131  2,175 (2.0%)
International 1,199  1,265 (5.3%)
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,329  3,440 (3.2%)
         
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (2)       
North America 543  631 (13.9%)
International 177  197 (10.1%)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 720  828 (13.0%)
         
End of Period Clinical Subscribers (2)       
North America 37   N/A
International    
Total End of Period Clinical Subscribers 37   N/A
         
Total End of Period Subscribers (2)       
North America 2,710  2,805 (3.4%)
International 1,376  1,463 (5.9%)
Total End of Period Subscribers 4,086  4,268 (4.3%)
         
         
____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.		       
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and formerly included total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; (iii) “Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s Clinical subscription products; and (iv) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks.
(2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including former Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; (iii) “End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of Clinical subscribers; and (iv) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.
         



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
       
       
  Six Months Ended  
  July 1, July 2, Variance
  2023 2022 
       
Digital Paid Weeks (1)     
North America53,787 61,468 (12.5%)
International30,260 34,988 (13.5%)
Total Digital Paid Weeks84,047 96,456 (12.9%)
       
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)     
North America15,031 14,970 0.4%
International4,874 4,967 (1.9%)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks19,906 19,937 (0.2%)
       
Clinical Paid Weeks (1)     
North America355  N/A
International  
Total Clinical Paid Weeks355  N/A
       
Total Paid Weeks (1)     
North America69,174 76,439 (9.5%)
International35,134 39,954 (12.1%)
Total Paid Weeks104,308 116,393 (10.4%)
       
End of Period Digital Subscribers (2)     
North America2,131 2,175 (2.0%)
International1,199 1,265 (5.3%)
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers3,329 3,440 (3.2%)
       
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (2)     
North America543 631 (13.9%)
International177 197 (10.1%)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers720 828 (13.0%)
       
End of Period Clinical Subscribers (2)     
North America37  N/A
International  
Total End of Period Clinical Subscribers37  N/A
       
Total End of Period Subscribers (2)     
North America2,710 2,805 (3.4%)
International1,376 1,463 (5.9%)
Total End of Period Subscribers4,086 4,268 (4.3%)
       
       
____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.		     
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and formerly included total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; (iii) “Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s Clinical subscription products; and (iv) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks.
(2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including former Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; (iii) “End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of Clinical subscribers; and (iv) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.
       


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
             
             
          Q2 2023 Variance
            2023
        Constant
  Q2 2023 Q2 2022 2023 Currency
    Currency Constant   vs vs
  GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2022 2022
             
Selected Financial Data           
Consolidated Company Revenues$226,830  $73  $226,903  $269,454  (15.8%) (15.8%)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$147,381  $(93) $147,288  $174,219  (15.4%) (15.5%)
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$57,167  $117  $57,284  $66,172  (13.6%) (13.4%)
Consolidated Clinical Subscription Revenues (3)$7,592  $  $7,592  $  N/A  N/A 
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (4)$212,140  $24  $212,164  $240,391  (11.8%) (11.7%)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (5)$14,690  $49  $14,739  $29,063  (49.5%) (49.3%)
             
North America           
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$95,446  $308  $95,754  $114,435  (16.6%) (16.3%)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$46,290  $112  $46,402  $52,464  (11.8%) (11.6%)
Clinical Subscription Revenues (3)$7,592  $  $7,592  $  N/A  N/A 
Subscription Revenues (4)$149,328  $420  $149,748  $166,899  (10.5%) (10.3%)
Product Sales and Other (5)$12,860  $39  $12,899  $21,476  (40.1%) (39.9%)
Total Revenues$162,188  $460  $162,648  $188,375  (13.9%) (13.7%)
             
International           
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$51,935  $(401) $51,534  $59,784  (13.1%) (13.8%)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$10,877  $6  $10,883  $13,708  (20.7%) (20.6%)
Subscription Revenues (4)$62,812  $(396) $62,416  $73,492  (14.5%) (15.1%)
Product Sales and Other (5)$1,830  $9  $1,839  $7,587  (75.9%) (75.8%)
Total Revenues$64,642  $(385) $64,257  $81,079  (20.3%) (20.7%)
             
             
____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.		           
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable).
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings.
(4) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues” plus “Workshops + Digital Fees” plus “Clinical Subscription Revenues”.
(5) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and North America reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
             
             
          YTD 2023 Variance
            2023
        Constant
  YTD 2023 YTD 2022 2023 Currency
    Currency Constant   vs vs
  GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2022 2022
             
Selected Financial Data           
Consolidated Company Revenues$468,724  $4,941  $473,665  $567,214  (17.4%) (16.5%)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$296,725  $3,279  $300,004  $365,701  (18.9%) (18.0%)
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$118,855  $1,092  $119,947  $131,675  (9.7%) (8.9%)
Consolidated Clinical Subscription Revenues (3)$7,592  $  $7,592  $  N/A  N/A 
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (4)$423,172  $4,371  $427,543  $497,376  (14.9%) (14.0%)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (5)$45,552  $570  $46,122  $69,838  (34.8%) (34.0%)
             
North America           
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$193,218  $727  $193,945  $239,754  (19.4%) (19.1%)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$95,772  $272  $96,044  $103,444  (7.4%) (7.2%)
Clinical Subscription Revenues (3)$7,592  $  $7,592  $  N/A  N/A 
Subscription Revenues (4)$296,582  $999  $297,581  $343,198  (13.6%) (13.3%)
Product Sales and Other (5)$36,631  $112  $36,743  $49,857  (26.5%) (26.3%)
Total Revenues$333,213  $1,110  $334,323  $393,055  (15.2%) (14.9%)
             
International           
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)$103,507  $2,552  $106,059  $125,947  (17.8%) (15.8%)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)$23,083  $820  $23,903  $28,231  (18.2%) (15.3%)
Subscription Revenues (4)$126,590  $3,372  $129,962  $154,178  (17.9%) (15.7%)
Product Sales and Other (5)$8,921  $458  $9,379  $19,981  (55.4%) (53.1%)
Total Revenues$135,511  $3,831  $139,342  $174,159  (22.2%) (20.0%)
             
             
____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable).
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings.
(4) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues” plus “Workshops + Digital Fees” plus “Clinical Subscription Revenues”.
(5) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and North America reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                           
                           
                    Q2 2023 Variance
                        2023 Constant Currency
                      2023   2023
  Q2 2023 Q2 2022   Adjusted   Adjusted
            Adjusted       2023 vs 2023 vs
        Currency Constant Constant       vs 2022 vs 2022
  GAAP Adjustment Adjusted AdjustmentCurrency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2022 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted
                           
 Selected Financial Data                          
 Gross Profit$143,180 $659(1)$143,839 $(54) $143,126 $143,785 $162,962 $3,938(4)$166,900 (12.1%) (13.8%) (12.2%) (13.8%)
 Gross Margin 63.1%   63.4%   63.1% 63.4% 60.5%   61.9%        
                           
 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $65,744 $(6,877)(2)$58,867 $66 $65,810 $58,932 $71,319 $(14,613)(5)$56,706 (7.8%) 3.8% (7.7%) 3.9%
                           
 Operating Income$26,317 $7,536(3)$33,853 $(131) $26,186 $33,722 $13,366 $44,971(6)$58,337 96.9% (42.0%) 95.9% (42.2%)
 Operating Income Margin 11.6%   14.9%   11.5% 14.9% 5.0%   21.7%        
                           
                           
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                         
(1)Excludes the net impact of $532 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $40 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $103 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $16 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2)Excludes the net impact of $1,252 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $778 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan, and the impact of $4,886 of acquisition transaction costs.
(3)Excludes the net impact of (w) $532 of charges and $1,252 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) $40 of charges and $778 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (y) $103 of charges and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (z) the reversal of $16 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, and the impact of $4,886 of acquisition transaction costs recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4)Excludes the net impact of $4,498 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $560 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(5)Excludes the net impact of $14,619 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $6 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(6)Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101 and (ii) the net impact of (x) $4,498 of charges and $14,619 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (y) the reversal of $560 of charges and $6 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                           
                           
                    YTD 2023 Variance
                        2023 Constant Currency
                      2023   2023
  YTD 2023 YTD 2022   Adjusted   Adjusted
            Adjusted       2023  vs 2023  vs
        Currency Constant Constant       vs 2022 vs 2022 
  GAAP Adjustment Adjusted AdjustmentCurrency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2022  Adjusted 2022  Adjusted
                           
 Selected Financial Data                         
 Gross Profit$262,691  $19,276 (1)$281,967  $3,227 $265,918  $285,195  $343,059  $3,847 (4)$346,906  (23.4%) (18.7%) (22.5%) (17.8%)
 Gross Margin 56.0%    60.2%    56.1%  60.2%  60.5%    61.2%        
                           
 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $125,604  $(14,638)(2)$110,966  $861 $126,465  $111,828  $134,877  $(14,853)(5)$120,023  (6.9%) (7.5%) (6.2%) (6.8%)
                           
 Operating (Loss) Income$(2,266) $33,914 (3)$31,648  $457 $(1,809) $32,105  $22,335  $45,120 (6)$67,456  (110.2%) (53.1%) (108.1%) (52.4%)
 Operating (Loss) Income Margin (0.5%)    6.8%    (0.4%)  6.8%  3.9%    11.9%        
                           
                           
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                         
(1)Excludes the net impact of $19,425 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, the reversal of $223 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $96 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $22 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2)Excludes the net impact of $4,991 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $1,081 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan, and the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs.
(3)Excludes the net impact of (w) $19,425 of charges and $4,991 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $223 of charges and $1,081 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (y) $96 of charges and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (z) the reversal of $22 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, and the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4)Excludes the net impact of $4,498 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, the reversal of $535 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(5)Excludes the impact of $14,619 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(6)Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101 and (ii) the net impact of (w) $4,498 of charges and $14,619 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $535 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, (y) $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses and (z) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
                
                
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 
    July 1,  July 2,  July 1,  July 2,  
    2023  2022  2023  2022  
                
 Net Income (Loss) $50,828  $(4,623) $(67,851) $(12,866) 
 Interest 24,075  19,255  46,921  37,926  
 Taxes   (48,066)  (2,879) 19,515   (4,681) 
 Depreciation and Amortization 11,932  10,637  22,204  21,396  
 Stock-based Compensation 3,063  2,286  5,731  6,986  
  EBITDAS $41,832  $24,676  $26,520  $48,761  
                
 Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments (1)   26,420    26,420  
 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 1,784    24,416    
 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) 818  19,117  858  19,117  
 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 64   (566) 57   (301  
 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (5)  (16)    (22)  (116) 
 Acquisition Transaction Costs (6) 4,886    8,605    
  Adjusted EBITDAS $49,368  $69,647  $60,434  $93,881  
                
                
 ____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.		             
(1)Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101.   
(2)Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.   
(3)Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.   
(4)Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.   
(5)The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.   
(6)Certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence.   



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIOS) 
UNAUDITED 
             
             
           Trailing Twelve
   Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Months 
 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS          
             
 Net Loss (Income)$(206,036) $(32,500) $(118,679)$50,828  $(306,387) 
 Interest 20,912   22,304   22,846   24,075   90,137  
 Taxes  (70,749)  (38,948)  67,580   (48,066)  (90,183) 
 Depreciation and Amortization 10,544   10,407   10,273   11,932   43,156  
 Stock-based Compensation 3,376   2,590   2,669   3,063   11,698  
  EBITDAS$(241,953) $(36,147) $(15,311) $41,832  $(251,579) 
             
 Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments 312,741 (1)  57,566 (2)       370,307  
 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (3)    13,608   22,632   1,784   38,024  
 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 3,557   4,507   40   818   8,922  
 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) 103   (142)  (7)  64   18  
 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (6)    (621)  (5)  (16)  (642) 
 Acquisition Transaction Costs (7)       3,719   4,886   8,605  
  Adjusted EBITDAS$74,448  $38,771  $11,068  $49,368  $173,655  
             
 Total Debt        $1,424,374  
 Less: Cash         91,446  
  Net Debt        $1,332,928  
             
  Total Debt to Net Loss         (4.6)X
  Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS         7.7 X
             
             
 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.          
(1)Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account, respectively. 
(2)Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $25,739, $19,657, $8,275 and $1,872 related to its United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia units of account, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Republic of Ireland reporting unit of $2,023. 
(3)Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. 
(4)Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. 
(5)Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. 
(6)The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. 
(7)Certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence, which includes $3,719 recast for Q1 2023. 



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN MILLIONS)
UNAUDITED
     
     
   Full Year 2023 
   Operating Income Guidance Reconciliation
     
 Operating Income$39.0 - $51.0 
 Net Restructuring Charges (1)$(32.0) - $(25.0) 
 Acquisition Transaction Costs (2)$(8.6) 
 Adjusted Operating Income$80.0 - $85.0 
     
(1)Reflects the remaining net restructuring charges incurred and expected to be incurred in fiscal 2023 related to the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, 2022 restructuring plan, 2021 organizational restructuring plan and 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2)Reflects certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence, which includes $3.7 million recast for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.