Appian Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



“Appian is leading in AI-based process automation. Our practical and private approach to AI is garnering customer and media interest, differentiating us from the competition,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $74.4 million, up 30% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 22% year-over-year to $93.8 million. Professional services revenue was $33.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $127.7 million, up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of June 30, 2023.

Cloud subscription revenue was $74.4 million, up 30% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 22% year-over-year to $93.8 million. Professional services revenue was $33.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $127.7 million, up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of June 30, 2023. Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(40.7) million, compared to $(42.7) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(27.1) million, compared to $(26.8) million for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $(40.7) million, compared to $(42.7) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(27.1) million, compared to $(26.8) million for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(42.4) million, compared to $(49.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.58) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(28.5) million, compared to $(33.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.39), compared to the $(0.46) net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share, of foreign currency exchange gains. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 included $6.5 million, or $(0.09) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements.

GAAP net loss was $(42.4) million, compared to $(49.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.58) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(28.5) million, compared to $(33.4) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.39), compared to the $(0.46) net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share, of foreign currency exchange gains. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 included $6.5 million, or $(0.09) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.7) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(25.0) million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.7) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(25.0) million for the second quarter of 2022. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of June 30, 2023, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $237.0 million. Net cash used by operating activities was $(11.9) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(29.7) million of net cash used by operating activities for the same period in 2022.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of August 3, 2023, guidance for 2023 is as follows:

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance :

Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $75.5 million and $76.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.

Total revenue is expected to be between $134.0 million and $136.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14% to 15%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(16.0) million and $(12.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.28) and $(0.23), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.3 million.

:

Full Year 2023 Guidance :

Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $299.0 million and $301.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26% to 27%.

Total revenue is expected to be between $538.0 million and $543.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15% to 16%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(67.0) million and $(63.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(1.16) and $(1.10), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.2 million.

:

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and business outlook.

To access the call, navigate to the following link(1). Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

___________________________________

1 https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0cede263c5164a2c88812a773ab79ac6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and non-GAAP operating loss. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, certain litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases, which are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not part of our normal course of business, and severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce. While these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, the Company believes removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other (income) expenses, net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense (benefit), (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) litigation expenses directly associated with the Pegasystems cases, and (7) severance costs. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full year 2023, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian AI-Powered Process platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s AI-Powered Process platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscriptions revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, Appian’s ability to meet its financial covenants under its Credit Agreement, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2023 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

investors@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com

APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,530 $ 148,132 Short-term investments and marketable securities 65,430 47,863 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,206 and $2,125, respectively 134,016 165,964 Deferred commissions, current 30,389 30,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,720 28,093 Restricted cash, current 2,272 2,249 Total current assets 436,357 422,497 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,054 and $18,864, respectively 44,514 41,855 Goodwill 26,618 26,349 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,486 and $2,715, respectively 4,562 5,251 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 39,197 37,248 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 55,471 55,788 Deferred tax assets 2,466 1,940 Other assets 3,171 3,286 Total assets $ 612,356 $ 594,214 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,104 $ 7,997 Accrued expenses 11,943 12,227 Accrued compensation and related benefits 34,630 40,718 Deferred revenue 191,672 194,768 Debt 65,431 2,740 Operating lease liabilities 9,876 8,681 Other current liabilities 4,295 3,121 Total current liabilities 324,951 270,252 Long-term debt 142,874 115,379 Operating lease liabilities 60,079 57,225 Deferred revenue 3,734 5,556 Deferred tax liabilities 86 102 Total liabilities 531,724 448,514 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 41,615,737 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 41,320,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 4 Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,596 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 579,378 561,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,118 ) (7,246 ) Accumulated deficit (487,635 ) (408,451 ) Total stockholders’ equity 80,632 145,700 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 612,356 $ 594,214





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Subscriptions $ 93,794 $ 76,668 $ 192,751 $ 160,388 Professional services 33,921 33,395 70,199 63,941 Total revenue 127,715 110,063 262,950 224,329 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 10,779 8,528 21,227 16,751 Professional services 26,066 24,765 51,711 47,563 Total cost of revenue 36,845 33,293 72,938 64,314 Gross profit 90,870 76,770 190,012 160,015 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 62,581 56,166 125,671 102,192 Research and development 39,743 33,842 81,367 63,778 General and administrative 29,208 29,509 58,902 60,658 Total operating expenses 131,532 119,517 265,940 226,628 Operating loss (40,662 ) (42,747 ) (75,928 ) (66,613 ) Other non-operating expense Other (income) expense, net (3,886 ) 6,153 (6,576 ) 6,940 Interest expense 4,755 60 7,873 134 Total other non-operating expense 869 6,213 1,297 7,074 Loss before income taxes (41,531 ) (48,960 ) (77,225 ) (73,687 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 824 394 1,959 (1,179 ) Net loss $ (42,355 ) $ (49,354 ) $ (79,184 ) $ (72,508 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 73,041 72,390 72,956 72,272





APPIAN CORPORATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 230 $ 249 $ 502 $ 428 Professional services 1,472 1,330 3,063 2,387 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 2,772 2,266 5,217 4,054 Research and development 2,910 3,063 6,536 5,377 General and administrative 3,764 2,240 6,886 3,845 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,148 $ 9,148 $ 22,204 $ 16,091





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (79,184 ) $ (72,508 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Stock-based compensation 22,204 16,091 Depreciation and amortization 4,705 3,573 Bad debt expense 419 (1 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 223 — Deferred income taxes (518 ) (1,302 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 28,663 12,132 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,924 ) (5,334 ) Deferred commissions 123 (1,777 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 719 2,098 Accrued compensation and related benefits (6,240 ) (4,923 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 1,066 (395 ) Deferred revenue (6,574 ) 2,990 Operating lease assets and liabilities 2,116 (905 ) Net cash used by operating activities (37,202 ) (50,261 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (53,443 ) (31,214 ) Proceeds from investments 35,876 36,473 Purchases of property and equipment (7,805 ) (4,685 ) Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities (25,372 ) 574 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 92,000 — Debt repayments (1,687 ) — Payments for debt issuance costs (411 ) — Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (4,775 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 559 25,030 Net cash provided by financing activities 85,686 25,030 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 309 (205 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 23,421 (24,862 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,381 103,960 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 173,802 $ 79,098 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 2,731 $ 145 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,472 $ 524 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Accrued capital expenditures $ 392 $ 96





APPIAN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Measure Stock-Based Compensation Litigation Expenses Severance Costs Non-GAAP Measure Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 10,779 $ (230 ) $ — $ (19 ) $ 10,530 Professional services cost of revenue 26,066 (1,472 ) — (35 ) 24,559 Total cost of revenue 36,845 (1,702 ) — (54 ) 35,089 Total operating expense 131,532 (9,446 ) (347 ) (2,041 ) 119,698 Operating loss (40,662 ) 11,148 347 2,095 (27,072 ) Income tax impact of above items 824 221 7 42 1,094 Net loss (42,355 ) 11,369 354 2,137 (28,495 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ 0.16 $ — $ 0.03 $ (0.39 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 21,227 $ (502 ) $ — $ (30 ) $ 20,695 Professional services cost of revenue 51,711 (3,063 ) — (158 ) 48,490 Total cost of revenue 72,938 (3,565 ) — (188 ) 69,185 Total operating expense 265,940 (18,639 ) (2,189 ) (6,111 ) 239,001 Operating loss (75,928 ) 22,204 2,189 6,299 (45,236 ) Income tax impact of above items 1,959 563 56 160 2,738 Net loss (79,184 ) 22,767 2,245 6,459 (47,713 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.09 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.65 )





GAAP Measure Stock-Based Compensation Litigation Expenses Non-GAAP Measure Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 8,528 $ (249 ) $ — $ 8,279 Professional services cost of revenue 24,765 (1,330 ) — 23,435 Total cost of revenue 33,293 (1,579 ) — 31,714 Total operating expense 119,517 (7,569 ) (6,831 ) 105,117 Operating loss (42,747 ) 9,148 6,831 (26,768 ) Net loss (49,354 ) 9,148 6,831 (33,375 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ (0.46 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 16,751 $ (428 ) $ — $ 16,323 Professional services cost of revenue 47,563 (2,387 ) — 45,176 Total cost of revenue 64,314 (2,815 ) — 61,499 Total operating expense 226,628 (13,276 ) (18,623 ) 194,729 Operating loss (66,613 ) 16,091 18,623 (31,899 ) Net loss (72,508 ) 16,091 18,623 (37,794 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.00 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ (0.52 )



