Onconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company intends to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Management plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing:

(800) 715-9871 for domestic and

(646) 307-1963 for international callers and

Using conference ID 9506701.



Those interested in listening to the conference call via the internet may do so by visiting the investors and media page on the Company's website at www.onconova.com and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker, letrozole, in advanced low grade endometrial cancer (NCT05705505). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies. These studies include a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer (NCT04263090), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC (NCT03786237, NCT04177498), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma(NCT05764395).

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova’s expectations regarding its clinical development and trials, its product candidates and its business and financial position. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “preliminary,” “encouraging,” "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova's clinical trials, investigator-sponsored trials, regulatory agency and institutional review board approvals of protocols, Onconova’s collaborations, market conditions and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Onconova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Mark Guerin

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

267-759-3680

ir@onconova.us

https://www.onconova.com/contact/