Open Lending to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be hosting investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Boston, MA.

The fireside chat discussion will begin at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023. It can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting investor meetings at the 5th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact

Investor Relations Inquiries:

ICR for Open Lending

openlending@icrinc.com

Source: Open Lending Corporation