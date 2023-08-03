Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Q 4 2023 Recurring & Other Revenue of $282.0 million , up 24% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.

“Recurring & other revenue grew 30% in fiscal 23 as we continue to provide the most modern software in the industry. Our sustained investment in product development allows us to continue to expand our product suite, evidenced by the recent announcement of several new premium offerings and feature enhancements including Advanced Scheduling, Learning Management, and Market Pay. We’re also proud to see our commitment to ongoing product innovation recognized in the marketplace with Paylocity recently being named as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2023 Next-Generation HCM Technology NEAT report for both the Small / Medium and Mid / Large market segments,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Key Recent Achievements

FY 2023 GAAP net income increased 55% to $140.8 million from $90.8 million in FY 2022 and $2.49 per diluted share from $1.61 in FY 2022.

FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 58% to $375.2 million from $237.8 million in FY 2022, or 31.9% of total revenue compared to 27.9% in FY 2022.

FY 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities of $282.7 million.

FY 2023 Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, of $215.8 million or 18.4% of total revenue.

Ending FY 2023 cash and cash equivalents balance of $288.8 million.

Updated financial targets given sustained revenue growth, increasing profitability and scale.





Long-Term Financial Targets (1)(2) Previous Target Updated Target Total revenue growth 20% + 20% + Adjusted gross profit 70 - 75% 75 - 80% Non-GAAP total research and development 10 - 15% 10 - 15% Non-GAAP sales and marketing 20 - 25% 20 - 25% Non-GAAP general and administrative 10 - 15% 5 - 10% Adjusted EBITDA 30 - 35% 35 - 40% Free Cash Flow 15 - 20% 20 - 25%

(1) Financial targets except revenue growth based on percentage of total revenue.

(2) We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP long-term financial targets to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete the reconciliations is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.





Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $308.5 million, an increase of 35% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Recurring & other revenue was $282.0 million, an increase of 24% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $49.4 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $84.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $37.3 million or $0.66 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $100.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $1,174.6 million, an increase of 38% from fiscal year 2022.

Recurring & other revenue was $1,098.0 million, representing 93% of total revenue and an increase of 30% from fiscal year 2022 recurring & other revenue.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $155.0 million and non-GAAP operating income was $320.9 million in fiscal year 2023.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $140.8 million or $2.49 per share for fiscal year 2023, based on 56.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $375.2 million for fiscal year 2023.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $288.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year 2023 was $282.7 million compared to $155.1 million for fiscal year 2022.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $215.8 million or 18.4% of total revenue for fiscal year 2023.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 3, 2023, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2024 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $314.1 million to $318.1 million, which represents approximately 25% growth over fiscal year 2023 first quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $89.5 million to $92.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.405 billion to $1.410 billion, which represents approximately 20% growth over fiscal year 2023 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $464.0 million to $468.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in our guidance to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete the reconciliations is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing and non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP total research and development margin, non-GAAP general and administrative and non-GAAP general and administrative margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles. Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative margin by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow as defined in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance, long-term financial targets and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 5, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,756 $ 288,767 Accounts receivable, net 15,754 25,085 Deferred contract costs 59,501 78,109 Prepaid expenses and other 28,896 35,061 Total current assets before funds held for clients 243,907 427,022 Funds held for clients 3,987,776 2,621,415 Total current assets 4,231,683 3,048,437 Capitalized internal-use software, net 61,985 86,127 Property and equipment, net 62,839 64,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,210 44,067 Intangible assets, net 45,475 34,527 Goodwill 101,949 102,054 Long-term deferred contract costs 229,067 294,222 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 7,746 6,331 Deferred income tax assets 19,060 15,846 Total assets $ 4,809,014 $ 3,695,680 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,374 $ 6,153 Accrued expenses 124,384 143,287 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 132,758 149,440 Client fund obligations 3,987,776 2,625,355 Total current liabilities 4,120,534 2,774,795 Long-term operating lease liabilities 69,119 62,471 Other long-term liabilities 3,681 3,731 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,217 11,820 Total liabilities $ 4,195,551 $ 2,852,817 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023; 55,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 55,912 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 289,843 380,632 Retained earnings 325,868 466,690 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,303 ) (4,515 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 613,463 $ 842,863 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,809,014 $ 3,695,680





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 226,867 $ 282,026 $ 847,694 $ 1,098,036 Interest income on funds held for clients 2,080 26,427 4,957 76,562 Total revenues 228,947 308,453 852,651 1,174,598 Cost of revenues 77,394 96,706 287,002 367,039 Gross profit 151,553 211,747 565,649 807,559 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 59,599 75,895 214,455 296,716 Research and development 28,884 40,549 102,908 163,994 General and administrative 44,244 45,951 163,692 191,823 Total operating expenses 132,727 162,395 481,055 652,533 Operating income 18,826 49,352 84,594 155,026 Other income (expense) (197 ) 2,617 (997 ) 3,588 Income before income taxes 18,629 51,969 83,597 158,614 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,483 14,715 (7,180 ) 17,792 Net income $ 15,146 $ 37,254 $ 90,777 $ 140,822 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (741 ) (2,275 ) (2,369 ) (2,212 ) Comprehensive income $ 14,405 $ 34,979 $ 88,408 $ 138,610 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.67 $ 1.65 $ 2.53 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.66 $ 1.61 $ 2.49 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 55,157 55,864 55,036 55,706 Diluted 56,432 56,665 56,445 56,596

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and twelve months ended June 30 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cost of revenues $ 2,778 $ 3,750 $ 12,610 $ 18,446 Sales and marketing 5,947 7,967 22,929 38,376 Research and development 4,814 8,020 19,945 38,719 General and administrative 12,704 12,276 45,625 58,964 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 26,243 $ 32,013 $ 101,109 $ 154,505





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 70,819 $ 90,777 $ 140,822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 63,052 96,202 147,300 Depreciation and amortization expense 42,972 50,218 60,866 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (13,642 ) (7,180 ) 13,540 Provision for credit losses 316 311 1,245 Net amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on available-for-sale securities 347 381 (5,412 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 171 185 286 Other 632 318 1,396 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,654 ) (7,605 ) (9,407 ) Deferred contract costs (56,850 ) (73,263 ) (80,781 ) Prepaid expenses and other (4,004 ) (14,767 ) (3,994 ) Accounts payable 2,394 2,553 (1,554 ) Accrued expenses and other 20,297 16,923 18,416 Net cash provided by operating activities 124,850 155,053 282,723 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other — (433,962 ) (598,895 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 101,467 116,848 446,751 Capitalized internal-use software costs (28,594 ) (34,515 ) (45,004 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,461 ) (18,069 ) (21,910 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (14,992 ) (107,576 ) — Other investing activities — (2,500 ) (1,104 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 48,420 (479,774 ) (220,162 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 432,373 2,228,038 (1,362,421 ) Borrowings under credit facility — 50,000 — Repayment of credit facility (100,000 ) (50,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 146 — — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,214 14,103 16,916 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (64,191 ) (69,761 ) (88,312 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (64 ) (87 ) (885 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 280,478 2,172,293 (1,434,702 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 453,748 1,847,572 (1,372,141 ) Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,492,133 1,945,881 3,793,453 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 1,945,881 $ 3,793,453 $ 2,421,312 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 581 $ 2,052 $ — Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 281 $ 4,581 $ 117 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 870 $ 311 $ 404 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ (136 ) $ 11 $ 1,359 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,287 $ 139,756 $ 288,767 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,743,594 3,653,697 2,132,545 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,945,881 $ 3,793,453 $ 2,421,312





Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 151,553 $ 211,747 $ 565,649 $ 807,559 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 6,744 8,936 25,267 31,440 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 1,853 1,853 1,853 7,414 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,778 3,750 12,610 18,446 Other items (1) 27 — 121 19 Adjusted gross profit $ 162,955 $ 226,286 $ 605,500 $ 864,878





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 18,826 $ 49,352 $ 84,594 $ 155,026 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,243 32,013 101,109 154,505 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,770 2,637 8,752 10,948 Other items (2) 561 — 2,170 446 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 48,400 $ 84,002 $ 196,625 $ 320,925





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 15,146 $ 37,254 $ 90,777 $ 140,822 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,243 32,013 101,109 154,505 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,770 2,637 8,752 10,948 Other items (2) 561 — 2,378 446 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) 662 2,896 (19,398 ) (15,003 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 45,382 $ 74,800 $ 183,618 $ 291,718





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 45,382 $ 74,800 $ 183,618 $ 291,718 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,432 56,665 56,445 56,596 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 0.80 $ 1.32 $ 3.25 $ 5.15





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 15,146 $ 37,254 $ 90,777 $ 140,822 Interest expense 112 188 498 752 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,483 14,715 (7,180 ) 17,792 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,799 16,385 50,218 60,866 EBITDA 32,540 68,542 134,313 220,232 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,243 32,013 101,109 154,505 Other items (2) 561 — 2,378 446 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,344 $ 100,555 $ 237,800 $ 375,183





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 59,599 $ 75,895 $ 214,455 $ 296,716 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 5,947 7,967 22,929 38,376 Other items (1) 32 — 194 22 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 53,620 $ 67,928 $ 191,332 $ 258,318





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 28,884 $ 40,549 $ 102,908 $ 163,994 Capitalized internal-use software costs 8,230 14,278 34,515 45,004 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,814 8,020 19,945 38,719 Other items (1) 204 — 890 399 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 32,096 $ 46,807 $ 116,588 $ 169,880





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 44,244 $ 45,951 $ 163,692 $ 191,823 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 12,704 12,276 45,625 58,964 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 917 784 6,899 3,534 Other items (2) 298 — 965 6 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 30,325 $ 32,891 $ 110,203 $ 129,319





Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 155,053 $ 282,723 Capitalized internal-use software costs (34,515 ) (45,004 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,069 ) (21,910 ) Free Cash Flow $ 102,469 $ 215,809

(1) Represents acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents acquisition and other nonrecurring transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and other nonrecurring transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.