Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023.



“Our second quarter revenue was in-line with our expectations, and we are pleased to report non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP EPS above our expectations.” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Favorable product mix combined with our cost reduction efforts, and the benefit of some of the intentional actions we have taken to improve our cost structure led to a strong improvement in our gross margin, which is a trend we expect will continue. We are thrilled with the increased demand we saw for our 100G and 400G datacenter products. Total revenue for our 400G products doubled sequentially and accounted for 11% of our total datacenter revenue in Q2, and we believe revenue from our 400G products will continue to grow this year based on the anticipated initial deliveries under the recently-announced deal with Microsoft. Lastly, we made progress in strengthening our newly formed broadband access group with the addition of considerable talent to the team, and believe we are well positioned to execute on our new strategy to sell our CATV products directly to MSO customers.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $41.6 million, compared $52.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 19.0%, compared with 16.5% in the second quarter of 2022 and 17.4% in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 24.8%, compared with 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022 and 23.2% in the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP net loss was $16.9 million, or $0.57 per basic share, compared with net loss of $14.5 million, or $0.52 per basic share in the second quarter of 2022, and a net loss of $16.3 million, or $0.56 per basic share in the first quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net loss was $6.1 million, or $0.21 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share in the second quarter of 2022, and a non-GAAP net loss of $7.1million, or $0.25 per basic share in the first quarter of 2023.



A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Outlook (+)

For the third quarter of 2023, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $60 million to $66 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29.5% to 31%.

Non-GAAP net profit in the range of a loss of $1.9 million to profit of $0.2 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of a loss of $0.06 to earnings of $0.01 using approximately 33.1 million shares.



(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and expenses associated with discontinued products, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, and Q1 2023, are certain non-recurring expenses related to extreme weather and pandemic events (if any) and non-recurring tax expenses or benefits (if any), and employee severance expenses (if any). In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.



A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q2 2023 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q2 2022. A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q1 2023 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share was provided in our Q1 2023 earnings release.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 28,612 $ 35,587 Accounts Receivable, Net 42,598 61,175 Notes receivable 782 339 Inventories 66,321 79,679 Prepaid Income Tax 2 - Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 6,231 6,384 Total Current Assets 144,546 183,164 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 197,879 210,184 Land Use Rights, Net 4,990 5,238 Operating Right of Use Asset 5,296 5,566 Financing Right of Use Asset 10 26 Intangible Assets, Net 3,625 3,699 Other Assets 531 386 TOTAL ASSETS $ 356,877 $ 408,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 35,111 $ 47,845 Bank Acceptance Payable 8,637 12,337 Accrued Expenses 14,702 17,222 Deferred Revenue 10,720 3,000 Current Lease Liability-Operating 1,055 1,041 Current Lease Liability-Financing 53 63 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 37,276 57,074 Current Portion of Convertible Debt 79,916 - Total Current Liabilities 187,470 138,582 Deferred Revenue, net of current portion 1,000 - Convertible Senior Notes - 79,506 Other Long-Term Liabilities 5,148 5,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES 193,618 223,593 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Preferred Stock Common Stock 32 29 Additional Paid-in Capital 407,003 391,526 Cumulative Translation Adjustment (1,470 ) 2,183 Retained Earnings (242,306 ) (209,068 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 163,259 184,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 356,877 $ 408,263





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Q2 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Revenue 2023 2022 2023 2022 CATV 9,343 23,713 $ 37,123 $ 48,694 Datacenter 27,571 21,497 47,924 42,911 Telecom 4,231 6,276 7,938 11,541 FTTH 55 27 57 124 Other 415 786 1,603 1,270 Total Revenue 41,615 52,299 94,645 104,540 Total Cost of Goods Sold 33,717 43,671 77,503 86,888 Total Gross Profit 7,898 8,628 17,142 17,652 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 8,640 8,328 17,176 17,814 Sales and Marketing 2,269 2,164 4,596 4,722 General and Administrative 12,954 11,035 25,502 22,254 Total Operating Expenses 23,863 21,527 47,274 44,790 Operating Loss (15,965 ) (12,899 ) (30,132 ) (27,138 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 37 31 70 59 Interest Expense (2,175 ) (1,408 ) (4,312 ) (2,810 ) Other Income (Expense), net 1,167 (180 ) 1,145 (629 ) Total Other Income (Expense): (971 ) (1,557 ) (3,097 ) (3,380 ) Net loss before Income Taxes (16,936 ) (14,456 ) (33,229 ) (30,518 ) Income Tax Expense (8 ) - (8 ) - Net loss $ (16,944 ) $ (14,456 ) $ (33,237 ) $ (30,518 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.57 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.11 ) diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted-average shares used to computenet loss per share attributable tocommon stockholders basic 29,489 27,612 29,182 27,537 diluted 29,489 27,612 29,182 27,537



