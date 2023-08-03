CompTIA honors partners, instructor for commitment to delivering valuable training to global technology workforce

Las Vegas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, honored ten partner organizations and one individual who have demonstrated how training, education and certification opportunities in technology skills can help people reach their full potential and attain career success.

Awards recognizing CompTIA partners who have performed exceptionally well as leaders from around the world were presented at the annual CompTIA Partner Summit.

“Our trusted partners deliver comprehensive technical training to professionals on a daily basis,” said Graham Hunter, CompTIA’s executive vice president for global business development. “Their dedicated efforts to building the skilled tech workforce and their shared vision with CompTIA deserve to be celebrated.”

CompTIA Instructor Network Most Valuable Contributor for 2023 was presented to Greg Childers, a contract instructor in Florida. “Greg’s commitment to his students and his peers serves as an inspiration to our entire network of instructors,” Hunter said.

Partner organizations were recognized in five regional categories.

United States

Clark County School District (Academic) and Professor Messer (Delivery)

Canada

CDI College (Academic) and GraceTech Solutions (Delivery)

Latin America

RNP (Academic) and Computer Networking and Security Services (Delivery)

APAC

SMKN 1 Cibinong (Academic) and The Learning People APAC (Delivery)

EMEA

Firebrand Training Ltd. (Academic) and Global Knowledge – MEA (Delivery)

CompTIA is a leading resource for world-class education, training and certifications to equip current and aspiring IT workers with the experience and skills needed for employment and career advancement in technology occupations. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications are held by IT professionals around the world. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications.

