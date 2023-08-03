Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (6% organic growth) to €272.1 million compared to €220.6 million in Q2 2022.  
  • Net income increased to €23.5 million (€0.18 on a diluted per share basis) from €20.1 million (€0.16 on a diluted per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €63.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.6 million resulting in total consideration of €71.1 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €16.7 million to negative €15.4 million compared to negative €32.0 million in Q2 2022 representing an increase of 52%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €13.7 million to negative €13.1 million compared to negative €26.8 million in Q2 2022 representing an increase 51%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was €272.1 million, an increase of 23%, or €51.5 million, compared to €220.6 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the first six months of 2023 total revenues were €536.5 million, an increase of 26%, or €112.1 million, compared to €424.4 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 7%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased €3.4 million to €23.5 million compared to €20.1 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.18 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.16 for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 net income increased €4.1 million to €44.6 million compared to €40.5 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.35 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to €0.30 for the same period in 2022.   

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, CFO were negative €15.4 million compared to negative €32.0 million for the same period in 2022. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CFO increased €14.6 million to €158.6 million compared to €144.0 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 10%.  

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S was negative €13.1 million compared to negative €26.8 million for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased €53.3 million to €88.0 million compared to €34.7 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 153%. The increase for the six month period is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.   

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		 
   2023 2022    2023 2022  
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  (15.4)(32.0)   158.6 144.0  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.3)(0.3)   (0.7)(0.6) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (3.5)(2.4)   (6.6)(4.0) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  5.5 -    5.5 -  
Credit facility transaction costs  (0.2)-    (0.2)-  
Payments of lease obligations  (5.5)(5.1)   (10.8)(9.6) 
Property and equipment purchased  (1.9)(1.6)   (3.9)(3.6) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders  - -    - (66.6) 
           
   (21.3)(41.4)   142.0 59.7  
Less amount attributable to          
  non-controlling interests  8.2 14.5    (54.0)(24.9) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  (13.1)(26.8)   88.0 34.7  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position  
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
            
Unaudited         
         June 30, 2023December 31, 2022June 30, 2022
            
Assets         
            
Current assets:         
 Cash      172,315136,772 159,728
 Accounts receivable     130,45695,790 92,317
 Unbilled revenue     48,70141,036 42,925
 Inventories      4,2681,419 902
 Other assets     54,65734,778 36,500
         410,396309,795 332,372
            
Non-current assets:        
 Property and equipment     20,37219,579 19,582
 Right of use assets     57,91954,412 57,927
 Deferred income taxes     7,04419,978 8,307
 Other assets     12,16117,030 11,502
 Intangible assets942,297874,000 872,887
         1,039,793984,999 970,205
            
Total assets      1,450,1891,294,794 1,302,577
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
            
Current liabilities:        
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans168,228201,275 151,570
 Loan from CSI     30,28130,867 -
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   162,868174,824 142,840
 Deferred revenue     241,980116,989 197,492
 Provisions      1,6821,884 1,076
 Acquisition holdback payables    14,87814,009 18,416
 Lease obligations     19,28018,824 18,927
 Income taxes payable     16,51011,467 14,457
         655,707570,141 544,779
            
Non-current liabilities:        
 Term and other loans     65,80741,280 101,421
 Loan from CSI     -- 31,602
 Deferred income taxes     147,382150,521 145,731
 Acquisition holdback payables    1,2892,316 3,078
 Lease obligations     39,68436,634 40,076
 Other liabilities     26,27326,118 20,410
         280,434256,869 342,317
            
Total liabilities      936,141827,009 887,096
            
            
Shareholders' Equity:        
 Capital stock     39,41239,412 39,412
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 851(232)1,576
 Retained earnings (deficit)     255,528226,919 192,970
 Non-controlling interests     218,258201,685 181,523
         514,048467,784 415,481
            
            
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity    1,450,1891,294,794 1,302,577
            

 


Topicus.com Inc.         
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
              
       
Unaudited           
       Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
       2023  2022  2023  2022 
              
Revenue           
License    7,847  6,418  14,825  11,885 
Professional services   71,974  56,481  141,314  106,589 
Hardware and other   3,705  2,293  6,385  4,534 
Maintenance and other recurring  188,557  155,425  373,989  301,374 
       272,083  220,616  536,513  424,383 
Expenses           
Staff    155,841  123,809  305,949  235,704 
Hardware    2,545  1,515  4,123  2,234 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services21,340  18,625  41,888  36,099 
Occupancy    2,560  1,804  5,026  3,341 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment10,703  8,450  20,267  14,548 
Professional fees   4,557  3,779  8,837  7,576 
Other, net    964  4,762  7,178  9,182 
Depreciation    7,695  7,008  14,990  13,203 
Amortization of intangible assets  29,985  26,010  57,946  48,989 
       236,191  195,763  466,204  370,875 
              
Finance and other expenses (income) 4,447  (51) 9,396  1,680 
       4,447  (51) 9,396  1,680 
              
Income (loss) before income taxes  31,445  24,904  60,912  51,828 
              
Current income tax expense (recovery) 14,898  11,041  27,226  22,263 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,905) (6,237) (10,894) (10,894)
Income tax expense (recovery)  7,993  4,805  16,332  11,370 
              
Net income (loss)   23,452  20,099  44,580  40,458 
              
Net income (loss) attributable to:         
Equity holders of Topicus  14,572  12,526  28,472  24,097 
Non-controlling interests   8,880  7,573  16,108  16,362 
Net income (loss)   23,452  20,099  44,580  40,458 
              
Weighted average shares          
 Basic shares outstanding  81,889,764  80,097,017  81,889,764  80,011,366 
 Diluted shares outstanding  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
              
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus       
 Basic    0.18  0.16  0.35  0.30 
 Diluted    0.18  0.16  0.35  0.30 
              
              


Topicus.com Inc.         
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
              
       
Unaudited      
       Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
       2023 2022 2023 2022
              
Net income (loss)   23,452 20,099 44,580 40,458
              
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):       
              
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other2,999 3,444 2,203 4,871
              
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax2,999 3,444 2,203 4,871
              
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period26,451 23,543 46,784 45,329
              
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus  1,320 1,325 1,083 1,956
Non-controlling interests   1,679 2,119 1,120 2,915
Total other comprehensive income (loss)2,999 3,444 2,203 4,871
              
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus  15,892 13,850 29,555 26,052
Non-controlling interests   10,559 9,693 17,228 19,277
Total comprehensive income (loss)  26,451 23,543 46,784 45,329
              


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited         
Six months ended June 30, 2023        
   Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
   Preferred
Shares		Capital
Stock		Other equityAccumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		TotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
           
Balance at January 1, 2023-39,412-(232)226,919266,099201,685 467,784 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
           
Net income (loss)---- 28,47228,47216,108 44,580 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax---1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss)        
 for the period---1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period---1,083 28,47229,55517,228 46,784 
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
           
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity---- 13713770 207 
           
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests---- --(726)(726)
           
Balance at June 30, 2023-39,412-851 255,528295,791218,258 514,048 
           


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited         
Six months ended June 30, 2022        
           
   Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
   Preferred SharesCapital StockOther equityAccumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings
(deficit)		TotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
           
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
           
Net income (loss)- -- - 24,097 24,097 16,362 40,458 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other- -- 1,956 - 1,956 2,915 4,871 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 1,956 - 1,956 2,915 4,871 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 1,956 24,097 26,052 19,277 45,329 
           
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
           
 Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)-2,047,473 - - - - - 
           
 Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- -912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
           
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations- -(23)(0)(54)(78)15,470 15,393 
           
 Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals- -- - - - (873)(873)
           
 Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- -(1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
           
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- -- - 799 799 (799)- 
           
Balance at June 30, 2022- 39,412- 1,576 192,970 233,958 181,523 415,481 
           


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
        
Unaudited           
        Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
        2023  2022  2023  2022 
               
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss)  23,452  20,099  44,580  40,458 
 Adjustments for:         
  Depreciation  7,695  7,008  14,990  13,203 
  Amortization of intangible assets29,985  26,010  57,946  48,989 
  Finance and other expenses (income) 4,447  (51) 9,396  1,680 
  Income tax expense (recovery)7,993  4,805  16,332  11,370 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations(75,465) (79,639) 41,134  48,989 
 Income taxes (paid) received(13,474) (10,255) (25,752) (20,673)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities(15,367) (32,023) 158,626  144,014 
               
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations (347) (277) (653) (556)
 Interest paid on other facilities (3,505) (2,432) (6,565) (3,987)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap 5,516  -  5,516  - 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility45,000  45,000  35,000  100,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans21,941  -  26,218  346 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group(468) 7,904  (468) 6,086 
 Repayments of term and other loans(4,497) (1,052) (72,941) (1,669)
 Credit facility transaction costs(175) -  (238) - 
 Payments of lease obligations (5,543) (5,063) (10,805) (9,574)
 Other financing activities -  (580) -  (580)
 Dividends to non-controlling interests (726) -  (726) - 
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders-  -  -  (66,614)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities57,197  43,500  (25,663) 23,452 
               
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(63,252) (94,502) (88,048) (107,659)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 4,611  24,935  5,583  27,612 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(6,567) (671) (11,055) (2,431)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received-  3,028  -  3,028 
 Property and equipment purchased(1,888) (1,587) (3,869) (3,613)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(67,096) (68,798) (97,388) (83,064)
               
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash and cash equivalents317  (0) (31) (0)
               
Increase (decrease) in cash(24,950) (57,321) 35,543  84,402 
               
Cash, beginning of period197,265  217,049  136,772  75,326 
               
Cash, end of period172,315  159,728  172,315  159,728 
               