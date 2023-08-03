Pace Center for Girls Welcomes Two New Members to National Board of Trustees

Jacksonville, Fl., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy to more than 3,000 girls and young women annually, announces the appointment of J. Katrinda McQueen and Michelle Oyola McGovern to its national Board of Trustees.

“Katrinda and Michelle are dynamic, formidable leaders who have the vision and shared commitment to advance our mission,” said Mary Marx, Pace President and CEO. “Their expertise are a welcome addition to our Board as we expand our model and impact more girls.”

McQueen is the Vice President of Communications at Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC, and brings more than three decades of experience in strategy and change management to the Board. She has worked extensively on access to education while empowering and equipping Florida’s next generation of leaders.

“When girls and young women are better supported, they have the opportunity to achieve academic and career success, leading to positive outcomes for themselves, their families and communities,” said McQueen. “It’s an honor to join Pace’s Board of Trustees.”

McGovern serves as the Vice President of Government Affairs at Comcast. Prior to joining Comcast, McGovern was the Corporate Director of Government and Community Relations at Baptist Health South Florida. She previously served as State Director for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and has worked for the Florida Department of Children & Families, and the Florida Department of State. She has a longstanding history of providing direct support to young women and girls, advocating for equal access to opportunity.

"Pace is a driving force behind helping change the trajectory of girls’ lives, and its impact throughout its nearly 40-year history is far-reaching," said McGovern. “It is a privilege to join this dedicated and passionate group of leaders.”

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit pacecenter.org.

