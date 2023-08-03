RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Seek Representation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until October 2, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.



If you would like more information and want to join the class action please click or copy and paste the following link:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/rtx-raytheon

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF engines, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.