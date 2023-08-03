Kiterocket Acquires Action Mary to Bolster Leadership and Broaden Capabilities

PHOENIX and SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiterocket, a PR-forward, full-service communications and marketing agency, today announced it has acquired Action Mary, a Seattle-based PR agency known for creative integrated brand campaigns and social impact marketing. As part of the transaction, Action Mary will bring all its clients and staff to Kiterocket, including industry veterans Patrick McGuire and Melanie Wilhoite, who join Kiterocket’s leadership team as vice chair and senior director of planning, respectively.



"The combination of Kiterocket’s existing strength in technology and sustainability and Action Mary’s brand transformation expertise not only creates additional growth momentum for the firm, but it also helps us tackle some of the most pressing issues facing brands today,” said Amanda Foley, Kiterocket CEO.

McGuire and Wilhoite bring decades of agency growth experience to Kiterocket, founding and selling two agencies, and holding national and regional leadership roles at Edelman throughout their careers. In addition, Action Mary’s experience in food and agriculture deepens Kiterocket’s existing portfolio, while its cause marketing and non-profit client know-how enhances Kiterocket’s corporate social responsibility capabilities.

“Brands today seek stronger alignment between social impact and business goals to compete,” said Patrick McGuire, Kiterocket Vice Chair. “When we create value for both business and society, we recruit and retain the best people and drive new levels of productivity and ROI for clients. Kiterocket’s global reach enables us to affect change on a broader scale.”

Kiterocket, which focuses on clients in semiconductor, emerging technology, renewable energy, and food and agriculture sectors, also welcomes Action Mary as a national media relations powerhouse, bolstering Kiterocket’s traditional PR services and working in conjunction with the agency’s full-service expertise across strategic planning, digital media, social media, and creative production.

“The acquisition is a pivotal endeavor for Kiterocket, reinforcing its position as a top global PR agency,” said Kiterocket Chair Martijn Pierik. “Action Mary not only brings two seasoned PR executives to our team, providing bench strength that will positively impact current and prospective clients, but gives Kiterocket an expanded suite of capabilities as a catapult for growth."

About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward communication services driven by connected category experts. With offices in Phoenix and Seattle, and team members in the San Francisco Bay area and across the U.S., the agency’s services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainable living sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. www.kiterocket.com

