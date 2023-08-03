Brooks Eye Associates Seeing Success with IC-8® Apthera™ Intraocular Lens

Plano, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plano, Texas -

Plano, TX — Brooks Eye Associates is proud to announce their continued success helping cataract patients with the IC-8® Apthera™ intraocular lens (IOL). The team at Brooks Eye prefers the IC-8® Apthera™ because of its unique design which helps patients see clearly at a range of distances, reducing their reliance on eyeglasses.

“The feedback from patients has been amazing,” said Rebecca Miller, O.D., an optometrist with Brooks Eye Associates. “They are thrilled with the crisp, clear vision at all ranges! The doctors at Brooks Eye Associates strive to be at the forefront of lens technology and are excited to add the IC-8® to our lens options.”

Cataracts are one of the most common vision issues in the world. One in six Americans over the age of 40 have already started developing a cataract in their eye, and about half of Americans will have cataracts by the time they reach the age of 75. Brooks Eye Associates is well-known in the Texas area for its track record of success in restoring patients’ vision with cataract surgery.

Patients who have cataract surgery at Brooks Eye love the clear vision they experience after surgery. They also love the convenience of having a quick outpatient procedure offered at their onsite surgery center. Because of the incredible advances in IOL technology including the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL, many patients report that their vision after surgery is better than before they even had cataracts!

The IC-8® Apthera™ IOL replaces the cataract-clouded natural lens in the eye and enhances vision, giving you sharper eyesight at both near and distance ranges. The IOL uses small aperture technology to filter away unfocused light which causes blurry vision. Better focused light makes it easier to see people, text, and other things no matter if they are near or far away!

Providing patients with personalized vision solutions is one of the top priorities for the team at Brooks Eye Associates, and the IC-8® Apthera™ is yet another choice the practice is able to offer its patients. The team also appreciates how the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL can correct mild cases of astigmatism, making it especially useful. According to cataract surgeon, Dr. Dain Brooks, the benefits of the IC-8® Apthera™ make it easy for the team at Brooks Eye Associates to recommend the IOL to patients.

“With the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL, we’re able to help even more cataract patients see clearly without always needing to use reading glasses or other eyewear,” said Dr. Brooks. “Patients love how simple it is. We’re able to not only restore their eyesight with cataract surgery but also enhance it even further with IOLs like the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL. They also love that it works seamlessly in both low light and bright light environments so their vision can always fit the needs of their lives!”

Brooks Eye Associates is now booking consultations for cataract surgery and the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL. Patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation today to learn more about whether the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL is right for their vision needs.

