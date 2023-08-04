Creating a Breastfeeding Support Network: Momcozy’s Upcoming Event in Scottsdale, Arizona

New York City, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7, 2023) is a time to underscore the vital role of breastfeeding and acknowledge the challenges and provide support for breastfeeding moms. In the spirit of this celebration, Momcozy , the beloved companion to over 2 million moms worldwide, is announcing its event: " Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms '' in partnership with Alicia Samone Photography. Slated for August 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona, the gathering is a demonstration of Momcozy’s commitment to providing tangible support to breastfeeding moms which extends beyond World Breastfeeding Week.



Free to attendees, the event will serve as a rich resource hub and networking platform for hundreds of moms seeking community and practical support. Momcozy has crafted an agenda brimming with engaging conversations, reliable and relevant information on breastfeeding, and an interactive Q&A session with breastfeeding experts to address attendees’ most pressing breastfeeding questions and challenges.

Additionally, the event will feature the 'gASP I’m Breastfeeding' group photo. For 10-plus years, local photographer Alicia Samone has led this powerful photoshoot featuring mothers breastfeeding their children to challenge societal norms while empowering moms to embrace the bond they have with their child.

To further tackle barriers that mothers face in accessing breastfeeding support, Momcozy will launch its Breastfeeding Support Program at the event, with the ultimate goal of empowering mutual support between mothers in their breastfeeding journeys.

Beyond in-depth insights and breastfeeding information, attendees will receive an array of additional perks, including live Momcozy product demonstrations and exciting prize giveaways.

"As an organization, we want to do everything in our power to make every mom's life a little cozier," said a Momcozy representative. "This means keeping the dialogue thriving, the support flowing, and making a real difference in the lives of breastfeeding moms." She continued, "Moms need more than just the encouragement to breastfeed, they need tangible, real-world support, and that's exactly what we aim to provide."