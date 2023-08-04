Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 10, 2023

Geneva, Switzerland, August 3, 2023 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it will issue its Half-Year 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023. Tim Dyer, CEO, Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery – Biology and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will provide a business update and a review of the Addex product pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) the same day.



Title: Addex Therapeutics to Announce Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT)

Joining the Conference Call:

Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.



In the 10 minutes prior to the call’s start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.





Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3df82968423c4258930719a84f76d6bf

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gp4h8rth

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available, small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional, non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Addex's second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in a range of indications. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a focus on substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes development of a range of GABAB PAMs for CMT1A, chronic cough and several types of pain, mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders and depression, M4 PAM for schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis, as well as mGlu4 PAM and mGlu3 PAM. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

PR@addextherapeutics.com Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)7968 022075

msinclair@halsin.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Addex Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.