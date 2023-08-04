Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 22 August

Interim dividend to be paid on 22 August

As announced on 28 July 2023, a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

The Umicore shares will be traded ex coupon as from Friday, 18 August 2023. The record date will be Monday, 21 August 2023.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2023 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank

Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2

1080 Brussels

More information can be found on:

https://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com

About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.2 billion (turnover of € 25.4 billion) in 2022 and currently employs more than 11,000 people.