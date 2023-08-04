Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on August 2, 2023.
On July 31, 2023, Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund detained 2,467,800 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 2.99% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.
Notification details
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
- Notification by: A person that notifies alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund, Veraison Capital, Lintheschergasse 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
- Date of threshold crossing: July 31, 2023
- Threshold crossed: 3% downward
- Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund is not a controlled entity.
- Date of declaration: August 2, 2023
- Details of the notification:
|
Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
# voting rights
|
% voting rights
|
Holders of voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked to securities
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked to securities
|
Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund
|
2,497,800
|
2,467,800
|
0
|
2.99%
|
0.00%
|
Total
|
2,497,800
|
2,467,800
|
0
|
2.99%
|
0.00%
Enquiries
- Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
- Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Attachment