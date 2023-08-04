Mealworms Market to Surpass 1.27 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Demand for Sustainable Protein and Innovative Applications

Westford, USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, mealworms, scientifically known as the larvae of the darkling beetle (Tenebrio molitor), are a common insect species. They typically reach a length of about two inches and have a tan body with a darker head. These insects are widely distributed worldwide and can be easily obtained from pet stores or online sources. One of the key attributes of mealworms is their nutritional composition, as they are rich in protein, fat and calcium in the mealworms market .

The mealworms market is experiencing substantial growth owing to several key factors. Firstly, the rising greenhouse gas emissions associated with the livestock and poultry industries have heightened the need for sustainable protein alternatives such as mealworms. Additionally, mealworms offer high nutritional value, making them a desirable choice for health-conscious consumers.

Whole Mealworm Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Preference of Food

Whole mealworm segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the mealworms market. Furthermore, this segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate between 2023 and 2030. The significant growth of the whole mealworm segment can be primarily attributed to the rising preference of food and feed manufacturers for whole mealworms as an ingredient for further processing.

The markets in North America are projected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2030 in the mealworms market. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly and protein-rich food sources is the key driver behind this rapid growth. Additionally, there is growing consumer awareness regarding using insects as a sustainable food option.

Animal feed Segment is Expected to Dominate in the Market Due to the Growing Adoption of Mealworms

Animal feed segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the mealworms market. This growth is primarily driven by several factors, including the increased availability of mealworm-based products for animal feed, the growing adoption of mealworms by feed manufacturers, and the high nutritional value that mealworms offer in animal nutrition.

Regional markets in Europe are anticipated to hold the dominant share in the mealworms market. The region's significant market share can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Europe is home to key mealworm manufacturers, contributing to a robust supply chain. Secondly, there is a growing demand for alternative protein sources, driving the adoption of mealworms in various food and feed applications.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the mealworms market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Mealworms Market

Recently, Beta Hatch, a technology company specializing in insect rearing, secured $3 million in a Series A1 funding round. The funding came from reputable investors, including Cavallo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wilbur-Ellis, and Innova Memphis, an early-stage venture firm.

Recently, the municipal government of Wuhan banned the breeding, hunting, and consumption of wild animals for five years. The primary objective of this measure was to mitigate the risks of zoonotic diseases.

