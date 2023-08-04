Global Public Safety LTE Market Report 2023-2028: Public Safety LTE to Transform with 5G Ultra-Reliability, High Bandwidth and Next Gen Apps

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety LTE Market by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the global public safety LTE and 5G industry, offering a detailed assessment of technology, market size, and key trends.

Covering the period from 2023 to 2028, the report includes an in-depth analysis of public safety LTE and 5G market sizing. It meticulously evaluates the industry ecosystem, focusing on major players, strategies, and offerings. Additionally, the report investigates the technology's impact and the pivotal role of 5G in shaping the evolution of public safety broadband.

In the rapidly developing market for public safety and mission-critical communications, emerging technologies are driving solutions to address the growing demand for enhanced voice, data, and machine-oriented communications.

Amongst first responders such as ambulance, police, and fire departments, and during disaster coordination, the public safety community increasingly relies on IP-based solutions. These solutions cater to real-time communication requirements with high-quality services and on-demand, 24/7 guaranteed service levels, distinguishing them from traditional best-effort services found in non-mission critical public networks.

LTE and 5G offer the most advantageous solutions for secure wireless broadband networks, which need to support the unique devices, communications, and content delivery requirements of public safety organizations.

Nonetheless, commercial wireless broadband equipment and networks were not originally developed with first responder applications in mind. To optimally address the next-generation communications needs of the public safety community, vendors are developing dedicated, secure LTE and 5G networks with equipment optimized for emergency services applications.

While seemingly a misnomer, public safety networks are actually private wireless networks in the sense that they are dedicated for use by first responder communications and sharing information between PSAPs and other emergency services personnel and resources. In other words, public safety networks provide a public service, but are secured and dedicated for purposes of ensuring the accuracy, timeliness, and reliability of emergency response and coordination.

Accordingly, dedicated resources are allocated at both the hardware, software level leveraging virtualization, SDN, and other supporting technologies. 5G will have a key role in this regard through advanced capabilities such as network slicing.

Supporting technologies such as edge computing will have an important role in supporting ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for both voice and URLLC enabled applications such as augmented reality and public safety video and content sharing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Public Safety in Perspective

2.2 Scope of Public Safety

2.2.1 Mission Critical Communications

2.2.2 Real-Time Access to Information

2.2.3 Anytime, Anywhere Connectivity

2.2.4 Increased Situational Awareness

2.3 Public Safety Objectives

2.3.1 Prevention

2.3.2 Detection

2.3.3 Mitigation

2.4 Public Safety Communications

2.4.1 Emergency Medical Services

2.4.2 Fire/Rescue

2.4.3 Law Enforcement

2.4.4 Responder Coordination

3. Public Safety LTE and 5G Technology

3.1 Voice over IP in Cellular

3.1.1 VoIP in Wireless Networks

3.1.2 Voice over LTE

3.1.3 Voice over 5G

3.2 LTE Core and RAN Technology

3.3 LTE and 5G Public Safety Support

3.3.1 Reliable Critical Voice Communications

3.3.2 Non-voice Communications

3.3.3 5G in Public Safety

4. Public Safety LTE and 5G Solutions, Devices, and Applications

4.1 Public Safety LTE Application Categories

4.2 Public Safety LTE vs. Other Public and Private LTE Solutions

4.3 Public Safety LTE Deployment Options

5. Public Safety LTE and 5G Market Drivers

5.1 Dedicated Public Safety LTE and 5G Networks

5.2 Increasing Need for All-encompassing Critical Communications

5.2.1 Leveraging Data from Many Sources for Public Safety LTE

5.2.2 Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT Networks and Systems

6. Public Safety LTE and 5G Forecasts 2023 - 2028

6.1 Global Public Safety LTE and 5G Market 2023 - 2028

6.2 Public Safety LTE and 5G Market by Region 2023 - 2028

6.3 Public Safety LTE and 5G by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2023 - 2028

6.4 Public Safety LTE and 5G by Applications 2023 - 2028

7. Public Safety LTE Forecast 2023 - 2028

7.1 Public Safety LTE Market by Region 2023 - 2028

7.2 Public Safety LTE by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2023 - 2028

7.3 Public Safety LTE by Applications 2023 - 2028

7.3.1 Public Safety LTE UHD Video & High-Resolution Imagery 2023 - 2028

7.3.2 Public Safety LTE Secure & Seamless Mobile Broadband Access 2023 - 2028

7.3.3 Public Safety LTE Command & Control 2023 - 2028

8. Public Safety 5G Forecast from 2023 - 2028

8.1 Public Safety 5G Market by Region 2023 - 2028

8.2 Public Safety 5G by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2023 - 2028

8.3 Public Safety 5G by Applications 2023 - 2028

8.3.1 Public Safety 5G UHD Video & High-Resolution Imagery 2023 - 2028

8.3.2 Public Safety 5G Secure & Seamless Mobile Broadband Access 2023 - 2028

8.3.3 Public Safety 5G Command & Control 2023 - 2028

9. Appendix: LTE and 5G Technology Details

9.1 Evolution of Mobile Cellular Communications

9.2 LTE Technology

9.2.1 LTE Radio Network Technology

9.2.2 LTE Network Core Technology

9.2.3 LTE Evolution

9.2.3.1 LTE Advanced

9.2.3.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

9.2.3.3 LTE Advanced Pro

9.3 5G Technology

9.3.1 LTE vs. 5G OSI Layers

9.3.1.1 5G Network Layer

9.3.1.2 5G Application Layer

9.3.1 5G Radio Network Technology

9.4 LTE vs. 5G Application Support

9.4.1 Massive IoT Networks and Services

9.4.1 Next Generation Public Safety Applications

9.4.2 5G in Private Wireless Networks

9.4.2.1 Public Safety Private 5G Networks

9.4.2.2 Private 5GNR Access Networks

9.5 5G Devices

9.5.1 Smartphones

9.5.2 Wearables

9.5.3 Modems

9.5.4 IoT/M2M Modules

9.6 5G Cybersecurity Issues

9.7 Edge Computing in 5G Networks

9.8 5G Network Slicing

