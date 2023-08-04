VR Fitness Game Market Size Rising at 4.7% CAGR by 2030, Set to Reach USD 16.2 Billion - Says Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ VR Fitness Game Market By Type (Music Rhythm Games, Boxing & Fighting Games, And Others), By Application (Single-Player Fitness And Multiplayer Fitness), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global VR fitness game market size was valued at around USD 11.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 16.2 billion by 2030.”

VR Fitness Game Market Overview:

VR fitness gaming employs VR technology to immerse users in a virtual workout setting. Moreover, virtual reality fitness activities aid users in developing proper technique and reducing the incidence of accidents during physical exercise. VR fitness gaming employs a 3D environment and gives users the sensation of being physically present in a gym or fitness centre while performing fitness exercises. According to reports, VR headsets, VR rooms outfitted with wearable computers, and wrapped display screens are among the VR technology-related apparatus used in VR fitness gaming. This apparatus enables users to interact with, see, and navigate fitness equipment in game settings.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 16.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Black Box VR, Survios Inc., Five Mind Creations UG, Fit Reality, VRWorkout, BEAT GAMES, FITXR, Meta Platforms Inc., Sealost Interactive LLC, SUPERNATURAL, and Crytek GmbH & Beijing Paramecium Technology Co. Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the VR Fitness Game market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The VR Fitness Game market size was worth around USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 16.2 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global VR fitness game market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to innovations in graphics, animations, and sensory effects.

In terms of type, the music rhythm games segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the multiplayer fitness segment is predicted to dominate the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific VR fitness market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

VR Fitness Game Market: Growth Factors

Global market trends will be driven by technological advances in animation and graphical user interface

Graphics, animations, and sensory effects advancements will boost global VR fitness market trends. In addition, the VR fitness gaming environment facilitates effective user interaction and communication, contributing to the expansion of the global market. With increasing investment in VR technologies and online gaming, the market for VR fitness activities is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years.

In addition, an increase in the prevalence of gaming applications such as PlayStation VR and HTC Vive is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the global market. In addition, an increasing number of new participants are entering the VR gaming domain, thereby contributing to the expansion of the VR fitness game market. According to NewGenApps, the global AR & VR gaming consumer base is expected to increase by roughly 200 million users by 2025.

VR Fitness Game Market: Restraints

People exercising in gyms to stay fit could hinder global market growth

The increased emphasis on physical fitness has led to a rise in the number of individuals enrolling in gyms with personal trainers, which may hinder the development of the virtual reality fitness game industry. In addition, the rising cost of VR fitness gaming devices can further impede the expansion of the global market.

VR Fitness Game Market: Segmentation Analysis/Overview

The global VR fitness game market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In product terms, the global VR fitness game market is segregated into music rhythm games, boxing & fighting games, and other segments. In addition to this, the music rhythm game segment, which accumulated nearly 37% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeframe.

Based on the application, the global VR fitness game industry is bifurcated into single-player fitness and multiplayer fitness segments. In addition to this, the multiplayer fitness segment, which contributed majorly towards the global industry share in 2022, is projected to dominate the application segment in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the worldwide market over the projected period

North America, which accounted for more than 51% of the global VR fitness game market in 2022, is anticipated to experience profitable growth over the forecast period. The market expansion in the region during the assessment period may be attributable to the presence of significant players in the United States and Canada. In addition, the increase in VR fitness gaming activities observed in various U.S. states will expand the regional market size. Aside from this, advancements in VR and AR technologies observed in the region will stimulate market growth in the region.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period for the VR fitness game market. A rise in the acceptance of VR devices in various end-use sectors, such as the entertainment and hospitality sectors in China and India, is one of the main growth drivers of the industry in the region.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global VR Fitness Game market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global VR Fitness Game market include;

Black Box VR

Survios Inc.

Five Mind Creations UG

Fit Reality

VRWorkout

BEAT GAMES

FITXR

Meta Platforms Inc.

Sealost Interactive LLC

SUPERNATURAL

Crytek GmbH & Beijing Paramecium Technology Co. Ltd.

The global VR Fitness Game market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Music Rhythm Games

Boxing & Fighting Games

Others

By Application

Single-Player Fitness

Multiplayer Fitness

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



