Latin America Data Center Industry Report 2023: An $8.81 Billion Market by 2028 - Multi-Cloud Strategies Fueling Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America data center market is poised for significant growth, with investments projected to reach USD 8.81 billion by 2028

The region is witnessing a surge in the adoption of multi-cloud strategies, where businesses are leveraging multiple cloud services from different vendors to cater to diverse application workloads and enterprise databases. This has led to innovations in rack designs, higher power density, and efficient UPS solutions by vendors operating in the market.

Among the top destinations in the region, Brazil stands out as a key player with major cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google leading the way. Additionally, investments in new cloud regions are on the rise, exemplified by Google's plans to launch a new cloud region and engineering center in Sao Paulo. Santiago, Chile, is emerging as a data center hub with significant investments from major operators like ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX.

The presence of several active participants and vendors offering advanced technologies is expected to drive further market growth, giving innovative companies a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Notable IT and support infrastructure providers in the Latin America data center market include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, IBM, Dell Technologies, Schneider Electric, and many others, further contributing to the region's promising prospects.

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of Renewable Energy

Many Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, work on diversifying electrical systems and enabling policy and regulatory changes conducive to renewable energy production and adoption.

In April 2022, HostDime, a Brazilian operator, announced that it would power its facility using 100% solar energy, investing around USD 1.2 million in the solar power farm.

Chile has a favorable climate for renewable energy. The country's renewable energy production is dominated by solar energy due to the multiple renewable solar energy projects.

In January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to develop a cloud region in Chile at an investment of over USD 315 million. The cloud region will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Implementation of Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers

In November 2022, GENIA Latinomerica announced that it introduced LATAM 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution across Latin America. It will promote AI and automation.

Latin American countries identify the benefit of using DCIM systems to monitor and automate their new data centers to overcome potential future challenges. Most vendors in the Latin America data center market that provide power infrastructure invest in software systems, such as StruxureWare from Schneider Electric, Trellis from Vertiv, and the Ability Automation platform from ABB, that track power infrastructure.

Ascenty's data centers are equipped with automation solutions, where support infrastructure is monitored continuously to reduce outages due to power and equipment failures. ODATA is also equipped with monitoring solutions: ITSM and BMS systems.

Edge Data Center Deployment Fueled by 5G Launch

5G is already launched in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile, while Columbia and Argentina run tests for 5G technology. The growth of this technology will influence the network as it will increase the amount of data processed within the servers.

In September 2022, UOL formed Edge UOL and announced a collaboration with DigitalBridge's Scala Data Centers and AWS to explore the opportunity for edge computing.

By 2035, Brazil will see economic growth of over USD 1 trillion due to the deployment of 5G technology, according to Nokia. 5G implementation will also drive the deployment of more edge data centers across the country, especially in Tier II and Tier III states.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Latin America data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Latin American data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the Latin America data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center market by 2028?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Latin America

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Colocation & Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EATON

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Cundall

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

HDOS

Hyphen

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

PQC

Quark

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

ZFB Group

Zeittec

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ascenty

Ava Telecom

Air Link Communications

Belize Network Information Centre

Blue NAP Americas

Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)

Claro

Digicel

Entel

Epic.io

Equinix

EdgeConneX

GlobeNet Telecom

Gtd Peru

HostDime

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Lumen Technologies (CIRION)

Millicom (Tigo Panama)

Nabiax

ODATA

Oxygen

OneX

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Telecom Italia Sparkle

CloudHQ

DHAmericas

Microsoft





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7gqk1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment