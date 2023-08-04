$11.5 Bn Paper Straw Market - Global Forecast to 2028: High Cost of Paper Straws Poses Challenges to Market Growth, but Solutions Are in Sight

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Straw Market by Type (Flexible, Non-flexible), Material Type (Virgin paper, Recycled paper), Product Type (Printed, Non-printed), Straw Length, Straw Diameter, End-use Application (Foodservice, , Household), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paper straw market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2023 to USD 11.5 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 18.9%

The market for paper straws is experiencing a surge in demand due to various factors. As consumers become increasingly aware of the harmful impact of plastic on the environment, there is a growing demand for sustainable alternatives, and paper straws are emerging as a viable solution. This shift in consumer preference is driven by a desire to make eco-friendly choices and reduce plastic waste.

In addition to consumer demand, there is a growing number of government reforms and campaigns aimed at banning plastic straws. Businesses and individuals are actively seeking to comply with regulations and embrace eco-friendly practices, leading to a further increase in the demand for paper straws.

Moreover, there is a noticeable change in societal attitudes, with a growing intolerance towards the use of plastic straws. This shift in mindset is propelling individuals to actively choose paper straws over plastic ones, thereby driving market growth.

However, one significant challenge faced by the paper straw market is the higher cost compared to their plastic counterparts. The production and manufacturing processes involved in making paper straws are more complex and require higher quality materials, leading to increased costs. This cost differential makes paper straws less affordable for certain businesses and individuals, hindering their widespread adoption.

To unlock the full potential of the paper straw market, it is crucial to address and mitigate the cost disparity. Efforts to optimize production processes, source cost-effective materials, and drive economies of scale will play a vital role in making paper straws more accessible and affordable for a broader range of businesses and consumers.

As the demand for eco-friendly alternatives continues to rise, industry players and stakeholders are actively collaborating to find innovative solutions that balance environmental sustainability with cost competitiveness. With the collective efforts of businesses, governments, and consumers, the paper straw market is poised for significant growth, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The flexible segment is account for the 2nd largest market for paper straw during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The flexible segment of the paper straw market is account for the 2nd largest market during the forecast period as flexible paper straws offer a high degree of versatility due to their ability to bend and fold.

This adaptability makes them suitable for various beverages and caters to different drinking preferences, providing a comfortable experience for consumers. the projected leadership of the flexible segment in the paper straw market is justified by its versatility, durability, eco-friendly nature, and compliance with regulatory restrictions.

Meanwhile, U-shape straws find particular applications in Tetra Packs, enhancing the drinking experience, providing convenience and spill prevention, and offering branding opportunities for beverage manufacturers.

The non-printed segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028, in terms of both value and volume.

Non-printed paper straws are the majorly consumed paper straws, globally, and accounted for a larger share in terms of volume, in the global paper straw market. This type of paper straw is manufactured specifically to eliminate the risk of ingesting inks or dyes. It is made using paper that is sourced sustainably or meets food-grade standards.

Non-printed paper straws have received certifications and approvals from various food safety authorities, ensuring their suitability for use with a wide range of beverages. These straws are particularly well-suited for iced drinks, soda, slushies, soft drinks, juices, frozen drinks, general liquids, and water.

The >10.5 inches segment is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028, in terms of value.

The >10.5 inches segment, by straw length, is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028, in terms of both value and volume. In terms of value, the >10.5 inches segment is projected to be the largest market in the paper straw market.

These paper straws of >10.5 inches are well-suited for various types of cups and glasses commonly used for serving a range of beverages such as cocktails, iced tea, soda, smoothies, bubble tea, and milkshakes. Their length makes them an ideal choice for such drinkware, allowing customers to comfortably enjoy their beverages while maintaining an eco-friendly approach by using sustainable paper straws.

The >0.4 inches segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

During the forecast period, the segment with a diameter of less than >0.4 inches is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of both value and volume. These particular straws serve a dual purpose as they can be utilized as drink stirrers.

In comparison to regular stirrers, they possess wider diameters, making them an excellent choice for any beverage that requires mixing, such as cocktails or mixed drinks. Their versatility makes them particularly appealing to bars, cafes, and restaurants, as they can be used to stir various mixed drinks and cocktails in small, regular, or taller glasses, cups, or other drinking vessels.

The foodservice segment is projected to lead the paper straw market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

The foodservice segment, by end-use application, is projected to register the fastest growth in the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications for paper straws in the foodservice industry and the significant increase in the number of foodservice outlets worldwide.

There is a growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly alternatives, and paper straws are seen as a more sustainable option compared to plastic straws. Additionally, governments and organizations are implementing reforms and campaigns aimed at banning the use of plastic straws due to their negative impact on the environment. These efforts further contribute to the demand for paper straws in the foodservice sector.

Moreover, there is a growing public awareness and intolerance towards the use of plastic straws, which also fuels the growth of the paper straws market in the foodservice industry. Overall, the combination of increased foodservice outlets, consumer demand for eco-friendly options, government initiatives, and changing attitudes towards plastic straws are expected to drive the growth of the paper straw market in the foodservice segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities During Forecast Period

Non-Flexible Segment Dominated Paper Straw Market in 2022

Non-Flexible to Lead Paper Straw Market During Forecast Period

Virgin Paper to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Non-Printed Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

Hotels to Account for Largest Share in 2028

5.75-7.75 Inches Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

0.15-0.196 Inches Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2028

Germany to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ban on Plastic Straws to Fuel Demand for Paper Straws

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Preference for Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Rising Adoption of Paper Straws in Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints

Less Durability to Restrict Long-Term Use of Paper Straws

Opportunities

Growing Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products

Challenges

Balancing Cost Competitiveness with Plastic Straws

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Barrier Coatings

Biodegradable Straws

Various Printing Technologies for Paper Straw Products

Rotogravure

Lithography

Flexography

Digital Printing

Nanotechnology (Cellulose Hybrid Nanofibers Paper Straws)

Edible Straws

Recycling and Waste Management Solutions

Regulatory Landscape

Biodegradable Products Institute Certified

Compost Manufacturing Alliance

Sustainable Forestry Initiative

Forest Stewardship Council

European Union Regulations/Directives

International Organization for Standardization (Iso)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

Transcend Packaging Ltd.

Footprint

Fuling Technology Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Bygreen

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

Biopak

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Amercare Royal

Aleco Industrial Co. Ltd.

Vegware

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Hello Straw

Gsm Paper Straw

Go Green Planet

Pt. Strawland

Okstraw Paper Straws

Pappco Greenware

Wilbistraw

Sharp Serviettes

Lollicup Usa, Inc.

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Ecopak Products Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqdch7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment