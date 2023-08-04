Global Cellulose Derivatives Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Cellulose Derivatives Penetrate Diverse Industries, from Textiles to Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, (Methyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulose derivatives market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a market size of USD 10.7 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Driving this surge in demand is the rising need from the food and beverage industry, where cellulose derivatives find extensive use as thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers in various products like ice creams, yogurts, sauces, and dressings.

The versatility of cellulose derivatives is evident in its varying penetration across different industries. Products such as cellulose acetate and ethyl cellulose are widely embraced in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage packaging sectors, while others cater to more niche applications.

An increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, coupled with advancements in production processes that broaden the scope of applications, is propelling the overall growth of the cellulose derivatives market.

Notably, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key player in driving market expansion. Factors such as the burgeoning food and beverage industry, growing pharmaceutical sector, and an expanding personal care market are anticipated to boost demand for cellulose derivatives as pharmaceutical excipients, binders, and disintegrants in the region.

Looking ahead, the future of cellulose derivatives in the global market remains bright, driven by the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. The global shift towards more sustainable consumption patterns and increased awareness of the environmental impact of various materials will continue to bolster demand for cellulose derivatives.

Additionally, continuous advancements in production processes and exploration of new applications are expected to further fuel the market's growth trajectory. The cellulose derivatives market stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future.

Cellulose Derivatives Market Report Highlights

Carboxymethyl cellulose is the fastest-growing type segment with a CAGR of 9.3% on account of its use as a viscosifier and suspension agent to control the rheological properties of the drilling fluid

The industrial grade segment is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.6% since it is used as raw materials in various applications such as textiles, cellulose acetate, cellulose nitrate manufacturing, papermaking, and the production of adhesives, sealants, and gels

The demand for biodegradable products is driving market growth since they are used as a key raw material in the production of biodegradable products such as biodegradable plastics, food packaging, and other disposable items

The companies are investing in R&D activities to develop new and innovative products with improved functionality and performance. CP Kelco, one of the key manufacturers, is focusing on expanding its production capacity in Asia Pacific region to meet growing demand for the cellulose derivatives

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Daicel Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ashland Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow

SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Colorcon

FENCHEM

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Cellulose Derivatives Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Use of Cellulose Derivatives in End-Use industries

Growing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly products

Market Restraint Analysis

High Production Cost

Stringent Government Regulations

Industry Challenges Analysis

Market Impacts

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis - PESTLE

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Methyl Cellulose Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Carboxymethyl Cellulose Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Ethyl Cellulose

Regulatory Framework

U.S. FDA: CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 (Cellulose Derivatives)

U.S. FDA: CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 (Carboxypropyl Methylcellulose)

E 464 Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose - EU Specification

