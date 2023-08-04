Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Connectivity (Non-connected Charging Stations, Smart Connected Charging Stations), by Charging Type (Slow Charging Points, Fast Charging Points, Ultra-Fast Charging Points), by Operation (Mode 1, Mode 2, Mode 3, Mode 4), by End-use (Commercial, Residential, Public Charging, Highway Charging, Other), by Component (Charging Stall, AC-to-DC Inverter, AC Power Source Plug, EV Charging Cable, EV Plug, Auxiliary Electrical Equipment) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global electric vehicle charging station market was valued at US$18.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Advancements in EV Technology

Advancements in electric vehicle technology have significantly improved the performance and range of EVs. The development of high-capacity batteries and fast-changing technology has made electric vehicles more practical for everyday use. Modern EVs can travel longer distances on a single charge and can be recharged faster than before. As EV technology continues to evolve, the demand for charging stations grows to cater to the expanding fleet of electric vehicles and meet the changing needs of consumers.

Many Driving Forces Continue to Shape The Future Of Electric Mobility

The electric vehicle charging station market is influenced by a dynamic interplay of government incentives, environmental awareness, technological advancements, and the commitment of various stakeholders to sustainable transportation solutions. As these driving forces continue to shape the future of electric mobility, the expansion of the charging infrastructure remains a critical enabler for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable transportation landscape.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the electric vehicle charging station market. While the overall effect has been a combination of positive and negative factors, the industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability.

On the negative side, the pandemic disrupted supply chains, causing delays in the manufacturing and installation of charging infrastructure. Lockdown measures and reduced economic activity also led to a temporary decrease in electric vehicle sales, which affected the demand for charging stations. Additionally, travel restrictions and reduced mobility limited the use of public charging infrastructure, particularly in urban areas and public spaces.

However, the pandemic also brought some positive impacts to the market. Governments worldwide recognized the importance of sustainable transportation and clean energy, leading to increased investments in electric vehicle infrastructure as part of economic recovery plans. Stimulus packages and incentives were introduced to support the installation of charging stations, driving market growth. Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the significance of reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, boosting the adoption of electric vehicles and the need for charging infrastructure.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Fuel Costs and Energy Efficiency

The volatility of fossil fuel prices and the desire for cost-efficient transportation solutions have prompted consumers to consider electric vehicles as an economical alternative. The lower operational and maintenance costs of EVs compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles make them an attractive choice. The availability of a well-distributed charging network assures consumers that they can conveniently recharge their vehicles at affordable rates, further promoting the switch to electric mobility.

Automaker Commitment to Electric Mobility

Major automotive manufacturers are increasingly committing to electric mobility by announcing ambitious plans to electrify their vehicle offerings. Several automakers have set targets to transition their entire vehicle lineup to electric or hybrid models over the next decade. As these automakers phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, the demand for electric vehicles rises, necessitating a corresponding expansion of charging station infrastructure to accommodate the surge in EV adoption.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological Innovations in Charging Solutions

Innovations in EV charging technology are continually improving the charging experience for EV owners. High-power fast chargers can replenish the battery of an electric vehicle in a matter of minutes, reducing charging times significantly. Wireless charging technology eliminates the need for physical connections and offers added convenience to EV users. Smart grid integration allows for intelligent load management, optimizing charging times and reducing strain on the electrical grid. These technological advancements enhance the appeal of electric vehicles and drive the demand for charging infrastructure equipped with the latest innovations.

Environmental Awareness and Emission Reduction Goals

Growing environmental consciousness and the urgency to address climate change have heightened the demand for clean energy solutions like electric vehicles. Electric cars produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them a viable option for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. As consumers become more environmentally aware, the appeal of electric vehicles increases. To support the widespread adoption of EVs, a robust charging station infrastructure is necessary to alleviate "range anxiety" and ensure that EV owners have convenient access to charging points wherever they go.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electric vehicle charging station market are ABB Ltd, Blink Charging Co., Delta Electronics, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS, S.A., Electrify America LLC, Enel X, Engie SA, EVBox, Greenlots, Ionity, NewMotion, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla, Inc., Webasto SE. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

09 June 2023, the owners of GM and Ford electric vehicles will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla's charging stations, the largest network of its kind in the US. Both Detroit-area automakers have chosen to embrace Tesla's EV charging connector as part of their move, which is the plug that connects an electric vehicle to a charging station.

18 March 2023, ABB E-mobility has disclosed an investment in Switch, a deep-tech start-up with offices in London. The investment marks the beginning of a partnership to advance a seamless EV charging ecosystem, which will revolutionise the charging experience for operators and drivers alike. The investment complements market leader ABB E-mobility's vertically integrated offering across smart and connected EV charging solutions.

